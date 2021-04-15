Stache: Summer's Coming for College Students, Got Space? New Easy Way to Make Extra Money While Giving Back to Community

Stache Gives College Students a Way To Earn Money on Their Empty Apartments During the Long Summer Break by Giving Others a Safe Place To Store Their Gear

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / With most college students going home or traveling during the summer months, their apartments often sit empty, but the rent is still due. Stache, a peer-to-peer storage solution growing across the country, gives students the opportunity to make money on their housing space by allowing fellow students to store their things in this extra space. Students can avoid dingy public storage units and, for those needing to pay for their apartments all summer, Stache offers a passive way to help cover the expense.

"Stache is growing fast, and we now operate in 38 states. We feel very fortunate to be able to connect people with the space they need, but our roots remain with college students. It is where we got our start. We realized that students are often stressed when they need to leave for summer break from school," said Mike Anderson, founder and CEO of Stache. "Whether it's figuring out how to pay rent while their apartments sit empty or having to move everything home only to take it all back a few months later, we knew there had to be a better solution. Stache gives students a simple way to make money while simultaneously providing a more affordable and safer storage solution right on or near campus."

For students who will be continuing to pay rent for their apartment over the summer, it is an easy way to make additional income off of their unused space. Student hosts who have the extra space might use the income to pay rent, put it toward their monthly utility bills, or build their savings. For those who need storage, Stache's peer-to-peer storage platform offers a safer and more affordable way to store their important things. They can save 30% to 50% when they use Stache rather than a traditional storage unit, which are often dimly lit, dirty, and not easily accessible.

"Stache has been amazing. I'm renting my garage near campus and am earning $420 per month storing a car and some boxes. I'll be renting a spare bedroom this summer as well when my roommate leaves for her internship. Easiest $5,000 I've ever earned," said Chanel, a student at the University of Pennsylvania.

The company also has a socially driven mission, donating 10% of all revenues to non-profit organizations.

"Similar to Bombas and Toms Shoes, philanthropy is a guiding principle of our company. We have believed in this since day one," continued Anderson. "Storage is a $40 billion industry, but, unlike the major national storage brands, we are focused on local people and relationships. Our main goal is to keep money in the community."

Stache is a true local partner by ensuring that money spent on the platform helps fund community causes. Ten percent of the company's proceeds are donated back to a broad range of charities selected by users. Some of Stache's nonprofit partners include Dreams and Wishes, Service2School, RaiseRed, Special Olympics Kentucky, and Special Olympics Washington. Stache has donated tens of thousands of dollars to nonprofits since its founding in 2017.

To sign up and use Stache, hosts visit the website (www.stache.com) and list what space they have available. Those needing some extra storage space can register online with information on how much space they need and what they need to store. Renters can also browse local listings and book with hosts, all through the platform.

For more information about Stache, or to learn about renting or hosting, visit www.stache.com.

Images available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aWmTIDHxEYg4v9XpeXONTJA-RRN_Lsyj ABOUT STACHE Stache is a peer-to-peer storage company that allows anyone with available space to rent it to people who need storage or parking for cars, motorcycles, boats, and RVs. The company is operating in 38 states with a concentration of business in the Southeast. Stache is community-focused, enabling people to make money on their pre-existing assets and making it a priority to give back a portion of its revenue to non-profit community partners. For more information, visit stache.com. Media Contact:

Erica Zeidenberg

erica@hottomato.net

Office: (925) 631-0553

Mobile: (925) 518-8159 SOURCE: Stache

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640479/Summers-Coming-for-College-Students-Got-Space-New-Easy-Way-to-Make-Extra-Money-While-Giving-Back-to-Community