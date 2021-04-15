Altus Formulation Inc.: Altus Formulation Announces Allowance of New Flexitab Technology Patent in USA

New USA Patent Complements Existing Global Flexitab Portfolio

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Altus Formulation Inc. ("Altus") today announced that its patent application US 2020029785 covering all Flexitab Breakable Extended Release Tablets has been allowed by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The new patent is expected to provide protection to Flexitab products in the USA until 2038.

Speaking about the new patent Dr. Damon Smith CEO of Altus said; "We are very pleased to have achieved this major milestone for Flexitab technology so quickly, providing as it does a further 12 years of patent coverage to Altus' TrazoFlex, TramaFlex and AcetraFlex late stage opportunities". He added; "There are many titration sensitive drugs on the market today especially in the CNS space. Flexitab's ability to generate multiple extended-release doses from a single tablet allows the precise patient-focused dosing needed for these products, and at an affordable price. We look forward to bringing more Flexitab products to market with our co-development partners".

About Altus Formulation Inc.

Altus Formulation is a Quebec-based drug formulation and development company using its proprietary and patent protected drug delivery technologies to generate novel, differentiated and cost-effective new products for its partners and their patients. With a focus on Safer to Usetm formulations, Altus' technologies include SmartCelletm micellar technologies for enhanced ocular drug delivery Intellitabtm technology for drugs liable to misuse and Flexitabtm breakable extended-release tablets. The ability to break Flexitab tablets safely, without the dangers of dose-dumping, has been recognized in the labeling of approved Flexitab products.

For more information, please visit www.altusformulation.com

Media Contact:

M. Robert Bechard: Corporate Development and Licensing

bbechard@altusformulation.com

tel: (001) 514 817 2514

SOURCE: Altus Formulation Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640418/Altus-Formulation-Announces-Allowance-of-New-Flexitab-Technology-Patent-in-USA