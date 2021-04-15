Finxflo Taps Liquidity Provider B2C2 Amid Surging Institutional Cryptocurrency Investment

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Finxflo, the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, today announced its partnership with B2C2, the leading cryptocurrency liquidity provider. Along with several notable market makers, B2C2 will expand Finxflo's liquidity resources to further enhance the trading experience for Finxflo users.

Institutional investment in cryptocurrency continues to drive consistent ecosystem growth. According to cryptocurrency asset manager, Grayscale, this past year saw 87% of Bitcoin investment come from institutional investors. As investment trends surge, liquidity aggregators are growing in popularity, as they offer a number of benefits to traders -- primarily deeper liquidity pools and price execution.

B2C2 joins Finxflo as the prominent global liquidity provider to optimize trading experience and strengthen asset availability. B2C2 is known for providing top-notch product and service in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It has built an outstanding reputation among exchanges, banks, aggregators, and now traditional financial institutions as a top-tier market maker, with tight pricing even amidst market volatility.

"B2C2 is among the most reputable liquidity providers in the space," commented James Gillingham, CEO of Finxflo. "We are thrilled to have B2C2 as a liquidity partner. This highlights Finxflo's commitment to having the deepest liquidity in the market, and providing a platform free from exchange instability, slow transaction times, and market manipulation."

Finxflo's hybrid aggregator model is custom-built to offer users the best trade options across 25+ CeFi and DeFi protocols within a single interface. The platform aims to maximize prices and returns for users and intends to support additional institutional investment stemming from its partnership with B2C2.

This news follows Finxflo's recent partnership with Crypto.com as its first liquidity provider to support the influx of retail investment in cryptocurrency.

About Finxflo

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, Finxflo is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, Finxflo brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ various CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, Finxflo blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product.

About B2C2

Founded in 2015, B2C2 is the leading cryptocurrency liquidity provider. Named 2019 Best Institutional Crypto Liquidity Provider by the readers of Profit & Loss, B2C2 bridges the gap between traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets. The company is trusted by retail brokerages, exchanges, banks and fund managers to provide 24/7 liquidity. Headquartered in the UK, with offices in London, Jersey City and Tokyo, the firm is privately held. B2C2 OTC Ltd. is authorised and regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FRN: 810834). For more information, please visit https://www.b2c2.com

