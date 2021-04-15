Former Ocado CFO, Duncan Tatton-Brown, to become Non-Executive Director of Cazoo

Follows Cazoo's recent announcement of its $7.0bn business combination with AJAX I

Duncan will join Cazoo Board following transaction closing and listing on NYSE in Q3 2021

Cazoo, the UK's leading online car retailer, which makes buying your next car as simple and seamless as purchasing any other product online, has today announced that Duncan Tatton-Brown will be joining the Cazoo Board as a Non-Executive Director, following completion of its business combination with AJAX I (NYSE: AJAX).

Duncan Tatton-Brown

Duncan was most recently Chief Financial Officer of Ocado Group Plc from 2012 until 2020 where he remains a Senior Advisor to the Board. Prior to joining Ocado, he has held the Chief Financial Officer roles at Fitness First Plc, Kingfisher Plc, B&Q Plc and Virgin Entertainment Group.

Duncan will become Senior Independent Director and Audit Committee Chair at Cazoo. He currently serves on the Board of Trainline Plc and was formerly a Non-Executive Director at ZPG Plc and Rentokil Initial Plc. Duncan holds a master's degree in Engineering from King's College, Cambridge.

Cazoo recently announced it will list on the NYSE through a $7.0 billion business combination with AJAX I, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company founded by renowned US investor Dan Och. The transaction is expected to complete in Q3 this year when Duncan will take up his role on the Cazoo Board.

Cazoo is pioneering the shift to online car buying in Europe and since being founded in 2018, has sold over 20,000 cars to consumers across the UK who have embraced the selection, transparency and convenience of buying quality used cars entirely online.

Cazoo owns and reconditions all its cars before offering them for sale on its website for either delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Already the leading online car retailer in the UK, Cazoo is also Europe's leading car subscription player with over 6,000 subscribers across the UK, France and Germany.

Other Cazoo Board members following transaction closing will include Alex Chesterman OBE (Chair CEO), Stephen Morana (CFO), Dan Och (Non-Executive Director), Viscount Rothermere (Non-Executive Director) and David Hobbs (Non-Executive Director).

Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder CEO of Cazoo said, "I am delighted that Duncan will be joining the Cazoo Board once we become listed on the NYSE. His experience in helping to build large consumer-facing businesses over many years will be invaluable as we continue to transform the car buying experience for consumers across the UK and Europe."

Duncan Tatton-Brown said, "I am really excited to be joining the Cazoo Board and to be working with Alex and his team. There are some very clear parallels with my other recent experiences and I am looking forward to helping shape Cazoo's mission to digitally disrupt one of the largest retail markets in Europe, used cars, worth over $700bn annually."

About Cazoo www.cazoo.co.uk

Cazoo's mission is to transform the car buying experience for consumers across Europe by providing better selection, quality, transparency, convenience and peace of mind. Cazoo aims to make buying a car no different to any other product online today, where consumers can simply and seamlessly purchase, finance or subscribe to a car entirely online for either delivery or collection in as little as 72 hours. Cazoo was founded in 2018 by serial entrepreneur Alex Chesterman OBE, has a highly experienced management team and is backed by some of the leading global technology investors.

About AJAX www.ajaxcap.com

AJAX is a blank check company whose purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AJAX was founded by renowned US investor Dan Och in partnership with Glenn Fuhrman and strategic advisors including Steve Ells (founder, Chipotle), Jim McKelvey (co-founder, Square), Kevin Systrom (co-founder, Instagram) and Anne Wojcicki (co-founder, 23andMe).

