JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor 'Ask the CEO' Event on April 21st, 22nd, and 23rd

Specialized event intended to provide retail investors direct access to ask their questions to participating members of management

Participating companies include American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) and SinglePoint Inc. (OTC PINK:SINGD)

PITTSTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor 'Ask the CEO' event April 21-23, 2021. As part of the virtual event, participating companies will provide a brief presentation which will be followed by approximately 20 minutes of interactive Q&A. This 'Ask the CEO' event is intended to provide retail investors direct access to executive management members of the participating companies.

All investors and interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event, which will be read and answered by the participating executive management member. Questions can also be pre-submitted leading up to the event through www.virtualinvestorco.com. Participating companies will answer as many questions as possible during the event.

"Over the past year, there has been an interesting and dynamic shift in the investment community with a significant increase of retail investors entering the market. These investors are becoming more sophisticated and organized with the use of new tools and social media. Their ability to have specific questions addressed by a CEO or member of the company's management team is often very limited," commented Jenene Thomas, CEO of JTC Team. "We are excited to leverage our growing Virtual Investor platform and to host our inaugural 'Ask the CEO' event, which is dedicated to give a voice to these investors and a platform to have their questions answered directly."

The participating company schedule for the 'Ask the CEO' event is the following:

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

1:00 PM ET: American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) - Register Here American Resources is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market.



Thursday, April 22, 2021

1:00 PM ET: urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) - Register Here urban-gro is a leading global horticulture company that engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems.



Friday, April 23, 2021

1:00 PM ET: SinglePoint Inc. (OTC PINK:SINGD) - Register Here SinglePoint is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions.



To access the event schedule and individual company webcast details, please visit: www.virtualinvestorco.com.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness and achieve your goals. JTC was founded over 8 years ago and has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company's client roster over the years has included both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help them establish and execute their corporate communications, raise awareness and build shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Jenene Thomas

JTC Team, LLC

T: +1 (833) 475-8247

jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640515/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Ask-the-CEO-Event-on-April-21st-22nd-and-23rd