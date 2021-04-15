Huntsman Exploration Inc.: Huntsman Discusses Canegrass Nickel Sulphide Project Results with Newexco on GlobalMeet Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Huntsman Exploration Inc. (TSXV:HMAN)(OTC PINK:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "Huntsman") is pleased to announce the successful hosting of a webcast on April 14, 2021, through the facilities of GlobalMeet Webcast.

The webcast included an overview and review of recent drilling activities on the 100% owned Canegrass Nickel Sulphide property in Australia, as well as discussion of upcoming activities on the Company's Baxter Spring and Flint gold projects. Co-hosting the event were Nicholas Walker and Adrian Black, the Company's geological consultants from Newexco, Perth, Australia who provided the technical overview of Canegrass exploration efforts.

The following link will take viewers to the webcast recording:

https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1451246&tp_key=5a1a6f8362

Peter Dickie, President and CEO for Huntsman, commented, "I was very pleased with the webcast and believe the active participation by Newexco was fruitful in explaining our strong results and optimism concerning our Canegrass project. We look forward to hosting similar events in the future as we continue with exploration efforts in Australia and commence exploration of our Baxter Spring and Flint gold projects."

About Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Huntsman is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Canegrass Nickel Sulphide project in Western Australia under the Company's Huntsman nickel division, and the exploration and development of the Company's gold projects under the Huntsman gold division, specifically the Baxter Spring historical gold discovery in Nevada, and the Flint property in Idaho.

On Behalf of the Board of Huntsman Exploration Inc.

Peter Dickie

President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@huntsmanx.com.

