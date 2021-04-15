Hero Technologies Inc.: Hero Technologies Retains Patent Attorney for Cannabis Cultivation Technology

Law firm with 30+ years of intellectual property experience to help company's subsidiary, BlackBox Systems, protect its proprietary aeroponic cannabis growing system

DOVER, DE / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Hero Technologies (OTC PINK:HENC; Twitter: @heroicmindtech), a cannabis company focused on a vertically integrated strategy, today reported that it has retained a patent attorney to help protect and monetize the intellectual property of its subsidiary, BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC.

BlackBox has developed a proprietary cannabis growing system based on aeroponic cultivation technology. The system creates ideal cannabis growing conditions with a highly efficient use of materials, which enhances photosynthesis, produces large plant flowers, and optimizes harvests.

The company's new intellectual property attorney is Alan M. Weisberg, Esq., a partner of Christopher & Weisberg, P.A. Mr. Weisberg is a registered patent attorney with over 30 years of technical experience and a "preeminent" peer rating. A former engineer and consultant for IBM, he holds a J.D., cum laude, and an M.S. in Information Systems from Pace University, and a B.S.E.E degree from the Rochester Institute of Technology. Mr. Weisberg has also been a featured presenter for the Daily Business Review's Intellectual Property Roundtable, and has been quoted extensively in the Wall Street Journal and other media.

"Solidifying our cannabis intellectual property rights is essential as we seek to monetize our proprietary growing systems," said Hero Technologies' CEO Gina Serkasevich. "Whether by protecting our competitive advantages-particularly in the cost structure and environmental impact of our cannabis operations-or to potentially license our technology for others to use, we want to ensure that our IP generates maximum return for our shareholders."

About Hero Technologies

Hero Technologies Inc. is a cannabis company working toward a vertically-integrated business model. The company owns a majority stake in BlackBox Systems and Technologies LLC, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and cultivation of large flowering plants, creating increased harvest efficiencies. The company's strategic business plan includes cannabis genetic engineering, farmland for both medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production licenses, distribution licenses, consumer packaging, and retail and dispensary operations that make the company a multi-state operator (MSO).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may include: management plans relating to the proposed project; the expected timing of the completion of the proposed project; the ability to complete the proposed project; any statements of the plans and objectives of management for future operations, products or services, including the execution of plans proposed project; any statements of expectation or belief; projections related to certain financial metrics; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar words and expressions or negatives of these words. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time and are beyond our control. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Neither Hero Technologies Inc. nor its holding company or subsidiaries assumes any duty and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Because forward-looking statements, by their nature, are uncertain or assumptive to varying degrees, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those that Hero Technologies Inc., its holding company or subsidiaries anticipated in the forward-looking statements, and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

Hero Technologies Contact:

Ms. Gina Serkasevich, CEO

(302) 538-4165 | info@herotechnologiesinc.com

Brokers and Analysts:

Chesapeake Group

(410) 825-3930 | info@chesapeakegp.com

