Atos and RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE: RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, video meetings, and contact center solutions, today announced the launch of Unify Video by RingCentral in Europe. A standalone video with team messaging product, Unify Video is designed to enhance online meetings and enable people to work smarter and communicate and collaborate from anywhere.

The new solution is a powerful entrant into the enterprise video collaboration market, which has seen rapid growth through the course of 2020. Unify Video, based on RingCentral's integrated video meeting with team messaging solution, provides users with high quality and high-availability video meetings, seamlessly integrated with team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management resulting in a Smart Video Meetings experience. In addition, Unify Video offers secure video meetings based on WebRTC with seven layers of application security.

"Flexibility is key to continued productivity in these uncertain times. Unify Video by RingCentral offers customers enterprise-grade quality video integrated with team messaging, delivered and operated from Europe ensuring that compliance requirements are met around data sovereignty and security," said Robert Vassoyan, EVP, Head of Unified Communications and Collaboration and Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences at Atos. "We believe Unify Video by RingCentral is the natural next step for existing Circuit and Atos Unify OpenScape customers who are looking for a comprehensive cloud-based video and team messaging solution."

Unify Video adopts RingCentral's rapid innovation cycles and customers can enjoy industry-leading capabilities such as enhanced meeting security, noise reduction, cloud recordings, closed captioning, single sign on, no downloads, one click device switch and thousands of custom business app integrations.

Leveraging the existing Unify Office by RingCentral infrastructure, Unify Video will be delivered from the same data center in Frankfurt, Germany.

"Business communications has rapidly expanded from single mode video meetings to collaborative experiences that combine video and messaging to address pre-, during- and post-meeting needs," said Anand Eswaran, president and chief operating officer at RingCentral. "Unify Video by RingCentral has been designed to make our meetings smarter. It combines great video capabilities with team messaging that enables real-time collaboration into one single solution while adhering to the specific needs of data protection of our European customers."

Availability

Unify Video will be available in Germany, France, Austria, The Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Belgium during Q2 with more countries to follow. Pricing starts from 8.99 Euros per user per month and be available directly from Atos at www.unifyoffice.com/now and from Atos Unify Channel Partners.

