NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: RJ O'Brien Limited

RJ O'Brien Limitedhave decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets. The last day of trading was Thursday, April 15th, 2021. The trading ids for RJ O'Brien Limited are KYT, KMS, KAMM, BIP. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone numbers +44 (20) 37532196 and +44 7584146102. Nasdaq Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852496