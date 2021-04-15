Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 14:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Termination of membership at Nasdaq Derivatives Markets: RJ O'Brien Limited

RJ O'Brien Limitedhave decided to cease their membership at Nasdaq Derivatives
Markets. The last day of trading was Thursday, April 15th, 2021. The trading
ids for RJ O'Brien Limited are KYT, KMS, KAMM, BIP. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard
Pafford on telephone numbers +44 (20) 37532196 and +44 7584146102. 

Nasdaq

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852496
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
