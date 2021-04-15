REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY: Reviv3 Procare Reports Record Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record Q3 results reflect 131% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by highly successful consumer marketing campaigns due to strong demand for premium hair care products.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce brand in the premium hair care products industry, today announced its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended February 28, 2021.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Revenues increased 131% to $364,966 compared to $157,880 in the third quarter of 2020, primarily driven by growing direct-to-consumer sales, partially offset by temporary supply chain disruptions that pushed certain sales into the fiscal fourth quarter.

Gross profit in the third quarter of 2021 increased 4% to $271,475, or 74% of revenues, compared to gross profit of $112,114, or 71% of revenues, in the same quarter last year. The increase in gross profit was primarily attributable to a shift towards higher margin, direct-to-consumer sales.

Operating expenses in the third quarter of 2021 were $392,503, compared to $153,255 in the same quarter last year. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales totaled 108% compared to 97% for the same period last year. The increase is primarily due to higher marketing and advertising expenses to promote the Company's product line in direct-to-consumer channels.

Net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $106,460, compared to net loss of $41,499 in the same quarter last year.

Third Quarter 2021 and Subsequent Operational Highlights

Selected Coinbase Commerce as its cryptocurrency payments partner and completed the technical and financial integrations to accept cryptocurrency payments on its direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform.

Reaffirmed commitment to the capital markets through engagement of investor relations specialists MZ Group (MZ) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.

Launched new investor relations website, reflecting ongoing efforts to provide up-to-date information for shareholders and prospective investors.

Management Commentary

"We saw significant progress in shifting our sales mix towards a direct-to-consumer model in fiscal Q3 - notably improving our corporate margin profile," said Jeff Toghraie, Chairman and CEO of Reviv3 Procare. "While we saw impressive year-over-year revenue growth, we were nonetheless faced with supply chain challenges facing the hair care industry at large due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a current backlog of over $330,000 worth of orders. Our supply chain has since normalized and believe we are poised to monetize the majority of this backlog in our fiscal fourth and first quarter - continuing our recent cadence of robust revenue growth.

"We continued to refine our direct-to-consumer technology platform during the quarter, adding the ability to accept Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, DAI, Litecoin and USD Coin for all online shopping purchases from our customers. We also took the opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our shareholders, engaging MZ Group to develop and execute a complete capital markets strategy designed to increase our visibility throughout the investment community. In conjunction with this partnership, we revamped our investor relations website to better highlight our ongoing achievements.

"Looking ahead, we anticipate continued growth in the high margin, direct-to-consumer segment of our business and a surge in new orders given our recently fortified supply chain. Our focus remains on continued execution success on the online marketing front, where we have seen significant traction, leveraging our portfolio of differentiated products and unrivaled customer service to match. We look forward to announcing exciting new milestone achievements in the months to come as we strive to create sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Toghraie.

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB:RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce brand in the $90 billion hair care products industry. The Company is a predominantly direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "confident that" and "believes," among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management's beliefs, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3's ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3's ability to compete effectively with other hair and skincare companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3's customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3's product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3's earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY

BALANCE SHEETS

February 28, May 31, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 492,066 $ 409,031 Accounts receivable, net 91,944 182,201 Inventory 301,523 288,124 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 103,420 13,708 Total Current Assets 988,953 893,064 OTHER ASSETS: Property and equipment, net 39,363 31,577 Deposits 16,277 16,277 Right of use assets, net 147,594 201,984 Total Other Assets 203,234 249,838 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,192,187 $ 1,142,902 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 348,632 $ 128,851 Customer deposits 17,330 128,354 Due to related party 22,802 2,396 Equipment payable, current 3,300 3,300 Loan payable, current portion 13,878 5,002 Lease liability, current portion 81,307 71,896 Total Current Liabilities 487,249 339,799 LONG TERM LIABILITIES: Equipment payable 6,325 8,800 Loan payable 155,322 157,898 Lease liability, non- current 69,714 131,802 Total Long Term Liabilities 231,361 298,500 Total Liabilities 718,610 638,299 Commitments and contingencies (see Note 10) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,725,881 shares issued and outstanding as of February 28, 2021 and 41,285,881 shares issued and outstanding as of May 31, 2020 4,173 4,129 Additional paid-in capital 5,377,739 5,311,383 Shares to be issued 25,200 - Accumulated deficit (4,933,535 ) (4,810,909 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 473,577 504,603 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,192,187 $ 1,142,902

REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Month Periods Ended February 28, February 29, February 28, February 29, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 364,966 $ 157,880 $ 1,277,480 $ 612,114 Cost of sales 93,491 45,736 477,578 260,603 Gross profit 271,475 112,144 799,902 351,511 OPERATING EXPENSES: Marketing and selling expenses 201,247 37,497 501,051 140,260 Compensation and related taxes 9,065 7,624 26,868 38,817 Professional and consulting expenses 108,132 43,431 197,611 142,263 General and administrative 74,059 64,703 208,881 201,699 Total Operating Expenses 392,503 153,255 934,411 523,039 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (121,028 ) (41,111 ) (134,509 ) (171,528 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 12 25 31 95 Gain on debt settlement 16,313 - 16,313 Interest expense and other finance charges (1,757 ) (513 ) (4,461 ) (1,149 ) Other Income (Expense), Net 14,568 (488 ) 11,883 (1,054 ) LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (106,460 ) (41,599 ) (122,626 ) (172,582 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - NET LOSS $ (106,460 ) $ (41,599 ) $ (122,626 ) $ (172,582 ) NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE - Basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic and diluted 41,817,566 41,285,881 41,479,141 41,285,881

REVIV3 PROCARE COMPANY

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

For the Nine Month Periods Ended February 28, February 29, 2021 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (122,626 ) $ (172,582 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 7,622 7,998 Bad debts expense (recovery) 574 (2,342 ) Gain on settlement of debt (16,313 ) - Stock based compensation 66,400 - Amortization of right of use assets - Intangibles written off - 474 Non cash lease expense 1,714 857 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 89,683 22,004 Inventory (13,399 ) (79,899 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (64,513 ) 1,703 Deposits - (1,429 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses 236,094 31,242 Customer deposits (111,024 ) - NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES 74,212 (191,974 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment (15,408 ) (9,230 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (15,408 ) (9,230 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Repayment of equipment financing (2,475 ) (2,285 ) Proceeds from loan payable 6,300 - Advances from a related party 20,406 - NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 24,231 (2,285 ) NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH 83,035 (203,489 ) CASH - Beginning of period 409,031 346,179 CASH - End of period $ 492,066 $ 142,690 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION: Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 375 $ 519 Income taxes $ - $ - SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Right of use assets amortization $ 54,390 $ -

