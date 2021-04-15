Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Upsizing of At-the-Market (ATM) Financing Program by $15.3 Million with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. for Potential Future Financing Needs

Merger of Napo EU and Dragon SPAC targeted for mid-2021

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) ("Jaguar" or the "Company"), today announced the upsizing by $15.3 million of the at-the-market ("ATM") financing program the Company established on October 5, 2020 with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. ("Ladenburg") for potential future financing needs.

On April 9, 2021, the Company filed a registration statement and prospectus supplement in connection with its previously disclosed At The Market Offering Agreement with Ladenburg, as agent, to increase the size of the at-the-market offering pursuant to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time through Ladenburg, shares (the "ATM Shares") of the Company's common stock.

"We are very pleased to have expanded the capacity of the ATM program," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO. "While we do not anticipate issuing any shares at this time, the upsized ATM program is available to provide the Company with future funding, if needed, at the prevailing market price at the time of sale, hence, based on timing, potentially priced at-the-market, or above-the-market, as defined by Nasdaq."

"Jaguar and Napo Pharmaceuticals, our wholly owned subsidiary, have multiple clinical programs that are funded with non-dilutive financing," Conte said, "including Napo's ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial of crofelemer for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy ("cancer therapy-related diarrhea" ("CTD")), and our planned development program for lechlemer for the indication of the symptomatic relief of diarrhea and dehydration in cholera patients. On the financing front, it is important for the Company to have the flexibility to respond to relevant and critical emerging clinical needs as well - such as COVID-related diarrhea."

As announced, the Company is actively pursuing conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency for crofelemer for COVID-related diarrhea through Napo EU S.p.A. ("Napo EU"), Jaguar's wholly owned Italian subsidiary. "We expect that clinical efforts related to COVID-related diarrhea will be funded by the anticipated merger - aimed for mid-2021 - of Napo EU with the Dragon special purpose acquisition company (the "Dragon SPAC"), which is anticipated to be listed on AIM Italia," Conte added.

Jaguar Kicks Off Educational Awareness Contest in Honor of HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day and the 40th anniversary of the First Publication Defining HIV

In honor of HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day and the 40th anniversary of the first publication defining HIV (both dates fall on June 5, 2021), and the great level of participation in Jaguar's International Day of Forests Contest last month, Jaguar is conducting an educational awareness contest to raffle off a second signed print of the original painting of a Jaguar by Anthony J. Conte. The painting was inspired by a photograph of a Jaguar taken by Christopher Scharf in the Cockscomb Basin Wildlife Sanctuary & Jaguar Preserve in Belize.

The winner will be chosen at random from the pool of contest participants who correctly answer all or most questions in the multiple-choice entry form. Entries must be received by 9:00 a.m. US Eastern Time on June 4, 2021. No fee is required to enter the contest. Additional contest terms and conditions apply. Click here to enter and for contest terms and conditions.

"Given the enthusiastic response last month to Jaguar's first educational awareness contest, we've launched a second contest with the prize being another signed and framed print (2/25) of this original painting of a jaguar by Anthony J. Conte," said Conte. "I am also pleased to announce that we've launched a new Instagram account to serve as the central communication hub for community-building activities of this kind. Please click here to visit the new 'Jaguar Health Community' page on Instagram, and please click 'Follow' on the account so that you learn about our future educational events and activities related to rainforests, the history of plant-based medicines, and other topics of interest."

Anthony J. Conte, 90, is an accomplished painter, published journalist, a lifelong outdoor enthusiast, and an accomplished figure skater who began skating at the age of 67. His oil paintings have been auctioned at fundraising events for conservation groups such as the Atlantic Salmon Federation and Wild Sheep Foundation. "Eye, Jaguar" is his first painting of a rainforest-dwelling mammal, created for and gifted to Jaguar Health, Inc.

To learn more about HIV Long-Term Survivors Awareness Day, click here . To read about the first publication defining HIV, click here to visit the related blog entry on the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' HIV.gov website.

