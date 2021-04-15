The Manny Pacquiao Foundation and ZUZ Protocol Raising Funds to Help Communities and Spread Hope

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / The Manny Pacquiao Foundation, a California-based non-profit public-benefit corporation, committed to fighting for those less fortunate, is organizing a Back to School Backpack Giveaway on April 24th in Long Beach, CA. The event is being held in partnership with ZUZ Protocol, a dedicated non-fungible token (NFT) network built by the Zero Utility Company, and the digital marketing and advertising firm, Evimero Interactive. The purpose of the fundraiser is to raise funds for disadvantaged students in some of the poorest communities in Southern California and will be hosted by the Local Hearts Foundation, in conjunction with Diamond Supply Co.

Previous fundraisers provided more than one-thousand backpacks filled with school supplies, along with free haircuts, to help prepare students to go back to school.

Manny Pacquiao, boxing's only eight-division world champion, has brought his winning ways from the ring to the world of charity, and he is looking to make this year's Back to School Backpack giveaway the most successful one yet.

Digital wallets will be available for cryptocurrency donations.

In an effort to attract a wider audience, individuals who wish to donate with cryptocurrencies will be able to do so, thanks to a direct-to-digital-wallet donation link to the Manny Pacquiao Foundation. One-hundred percent of the donations will be used for the efforts and charitable engagements of the foundation.

All donors for the event will be awarded an "appreciation NFT", created specifically for this event by ZUZ Protocol, in conjunction with their collaborators at Polygon (previously Matic Network and Block Duelers. In addition, "appreciation NFT" holders will be entitled to a special token airdrop, as well as other giveaway rewards.

As a bonus, those who donate more than 0.55 ETH will be automatically included in a raffle for an exclusive ZUT NFT silver coin, valued at $3,500. Donors who contribute 0.28 Eth and above will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win 1 of 20 ZUT sweatshirts.

is a blockchain-based platform, built with the NFT community in mind, focused on the goal of bringing efficiency, privacy, and value to the NFT market. ZUZ is the expansion and culmination of Zero Utility products, which builds accessible and innovative infrastructure for the NFT space. According to the team at ZUZ, their mission continues to grow in size and meaning, as they strive to identify viable solutions for the NFT community.

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation is a California-based non-profit public-benefit corporation that is, "Committed to fighting for those less fortunate and to spreading hope around the world." Some of the activities and projects undertaken by the MPF over the last few years include scholarships, paying hospital bills, and providing clothing and food to those in need. The Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and all donations made to the organization are tax-deductible.

