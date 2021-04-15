Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced its market statistics for the month of March 2021. Trading volume was the fourth highest monthly level on record, while trading value was the second highest. The total capital raised by CSE issuers in the first three months of the year was approximately $3.2 billion, compared to $3.7 billion raised in all of 2020.

March 2021 Statistics

Trading volume of CSE-listed securities totaled 5.7 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE-listed securities was $5.3 billion, the second highest level on record, following $6.7 billion in February 2021;

CSE issuers completed 141 financings that raised approximately $758 million in aggregate. The 141 financings represented the third highest number on record;

There were 17 new listings, bringing total CSE listings to 647; and

The aggregate market value of CSE issuers was $64.6 billion as at March 31, 2021, compared to $42.1 billion at year-end 2020.

"March was another exceptional month for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CSE Chief Executive Officer. "While trading volume cooled down compared to our record monthly levels in February, we still had one of our best months ever on the trading side. Financing activity also remained very strong. CSE issuers completed 405 financings that raised $3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 261 financings that raised $1.2 billion in the same period last year. Our issuers have strong momentum across a wide variety of sectors, notably cannabis, mining, blockchain and psychedelics."

Other Initiatives

On April 13, 2021, the CSE marked the conclusion of its first season of Tech Tuesdays - a weekly forum in which private and public technology companies showcased their innovative businesses to investors and industry stakeholders. Over 32 episodes, the series explored a wide variety of sub-segments in the tech space including healthcare, oil & gas, SaaS, food, automotive, and much more. Special episodes will continue to air throughout the spring and summer ahead of the second season this fall. To access past episodes of Tech Tuesdays, please visit the CSE TV YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/csetv.

On April 15, 2021, the CSE is taking part in The Future of Food 2.0 investor conference. The event will inform investors about the "next generation" of innovative food companies, focusing on key industry topics such as upcycled ingredients, vertical farming, pizza subscriptions and more. A combination of public and private companies will be presenting, including the CSE issuers MustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGRO) and Rritual Superfoods Inc. (RSF).

On April 22, 2021, the CSE will host a one-hour virtual event titled CSE Celebrates: Earth Day! Participants will hear from the leaders of four CSE-listed companies that are focused on diverse and innovative solutions in areas such as agriculture and wastewater. The four companies featured are EarthRenew Inc. (ERTH), MustGrow Biologics Corp. (MGRO), Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (BEE) and Sharc International Systems Inc. (SHRC).

New Listings in March 2021

Snowline Gold Corp. (SGD)

DeepSpatial Inc. (DSAI)

Silo Wellness Inc. (SILO)

Rritual Superfoods Inc. (RSF)

Rritual Superfoods Inc. Warrants (RSF.WT)

ScreenPro Security Inc. (SCRN)

Petro Viking Energy Inc. (VIK)

NSJ Gold Corp. (NSJ)

Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. Warrants (PULL.WT)

Cascada Silver Corp. (CSS)

Glow LifeTech Corp. (GLOW)

Xigem Technologies Corporation (XIGM)

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. Warrants (CANN.WT.A)

Tevano Systems Holdings Inc. (TEVO)

Wellteq Digital Health Inc. (WTEQ)

Hillcrest Energy Technologies Ltd. (HEAT)

Inner Spirit Holdings Ltd. Warrants (ISH.WT.A)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing stock exchange focused on working with entrepreneurs to access the public capital markets in Canada and internationally. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and low fee structure help companies of all sizes minimize their cost of capital and maximize access to liquidity.

The CSE offers investors in Canada and abroad access to a multi-sector collection of growth companies through a liquid, reliable and highly regulated trading platform. The Exchange is dedicated to entrepreneurship and has established itself as a leading hub for discourse in the entrepreneurial community.

