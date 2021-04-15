Conviva streaming insights and ServiceNow industry solutions together enable media, entertainment and telecom companies to deliver proactive customer care for OTT streaming services

Conviva, the intelligence cloud for streaming media, today announced that its streaming insights data will be integrated with ServiceNow telecom and media industry solutions. This new integration will enable streaming providers to offer more reliable streaming services and personalized customer care experiences to drive user acquisition, reduce operational costs and increase customer lifetime value.

Conviva's integration with ServiceNow extends ServiceNow's offerings within the telecom and media industry and will help streaming customers to automate proactive case creation and ticket generation to identify and diagnose incidents across the entire video delivery supply chain. Adding this additional layer of automation to root cause analysis delivers improved productivity, reduced operating expenses and faster time to issue resolution.

"Automatically populating support tickets inside of ServiceNow will dramatically reduce operational overhead," said Juan Rojo, Head of Incident Management at DAZN. "With this visibility we can spend more time addressing issues and less time documenting."

Delivering Conviva's streaming insights directly into the hands of customer care agents using ServiceNow also enables agents to easily understand each viewer's streaming experience by quickly evaluating location-related and network issues, devices and operating systems, ISP being used, errors and service issues and the streaming quality. These streaming insights can be further extended via ServiceNow's telecom and media industry solutions to drive real-time alerts to customers as well as immediate updates available via self-service portals and chatbots.

Diagnosing incidents faster and more accurately is critical and providing a more informed and proactive customer care experience when service issues arise has become a key area for streaming providers to differentiate themselves. Conviva's integration with ServiceNow delivers the data and insights for providers to meet these needs and deliver great customer service.

"As streaming providers adapt to the increased demand for content, providing an exceptional customer experience has become an important competitive advantage," said Bill Demas, CEO at Conviva. "Until now, customer service teams have had limited insight into a customer's streaming experience, hampering their ability to troubleshoot technical issues and even provide general subscription support. Thanks to Conviva's work with ServiceNow, agents can now immediately see which service issues are impacting the viewer and provide actionable service recommendations based on this data. The result is an enhanced customer experience while reducing average issue resolution times and churn. It's a win-win for streaming providers and their customers."

"When it comes to streaming, the customer experience is everything," said Chris Bauschka, GM AVP, Global Telecommunications, Media and Technology at ServiceNow. "By integrating Conviva's streaming insights with ServiceNow telecom and media industry solutions, streaming providers will be able to identify issues faster and proactively keep their customers updated of service issues. This means a more reliable streaming service and personalized customer care experience."

This integration also offers additional proactive benefits, including the ability to identify which customers may have had a poor streaming experience. This allows OTT streaming providers and publishers to target those customers for proactive nurture campaigns, offer them self-help resolutions and ultimately deflect future support calls, resulting in increased customer loyalty, higher NPS scores and reduced churn.

About Conviva

Conviva is the intelligence cloud for streaming media. Powered by our patented Stream Sensor and StreamID, our real-time platform enables marketers, advertisers, tech ops, engineering and customer care teams to build, engage and monetize their audiences. Conviva is dedicated to supporting brands like CCTV, DAZN, Disney+, Hulu, Paramount+, Peacock, Sky, Sling TV, TED and WarnerMedia as they unlock the incredible opportunity in streaming media. Today our platform processes nearly 2 trillion streaming data events daily, supporting more than 500 million unique viewers watching 180 billion streams per year across 3.3 billion applications streaming on devices. Conviva ensures digital businesses of all sizes can stream better-every stream, every screen, every second.

