Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises Big Easy Blends on Its Growth Investment from Clover Capital Partners and Granite Creek Capital Partners

Boxwood completes its third transaction of 2021, continuing its growth as a leading boutique middle-market investment bank

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce that it has advised Big Easy Blends ("Big Easy" or "the Company"), a developer and manufacturer of niche, ready-to-drink beverages, on its growth investment from Clover Capital Partners and Granite Creek Capital Partners.

Boxwood Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida, acted as the exclusive advisor to Big Easy Blends on the transaction. The transaction was led by Brian Alas (Managing Director), Madison Day (Associate) and Kurtis Brown (Analyst). The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Big Easy's unique manufacturing capabilities have attracted a variety of blue-chip, private label and contract manufacturing customers as single-serve trends continue in the beverage sector," said Brian Alas, Boxwood's Managing Director. "We are excited for Sal, Craig and Antonio as this transaction will allow them to further expand their production capabilities and capitalize on opportunities for growth."

Based in New Orleans, Louisiana, Big Easy Blends is a national manufacturer of branded, private label, and licensed summer seasonal slushies, snow cones, better-for-you smoothies, and various other alcoholic and non-alcoholic frozen novelties. For over 15 years the Company has specialized in on-trend pouched packaging to deliver enjoyable, convenient, and on-the-go solutions to consumers.

"Our new partnership with Clover Capital and Granite Creek will allow Big Easy Blends to take the next step in our company's growth and development," said Big Easy Blends Co-founder and CFO Craig Cordes. "Boxwood's guidance and insight into this transaction was extremely valuable and we appreciate the support they provided us throughout the process."

"We are thrilled to partner with Sal, Antonio and Craig - the co-founders of Big Easy Blends to help accelerate growth." said Alex Schneider, Co-founder of Clover Capital Partners. "This is an ideal situation for us - supporting young and ambitious entrepreneurs as they expand their team, footprint and market opportunities with additional capital and strategic resources."

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, VA. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve. For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Big Easy Blends

Big Easy Blends is a New Orleans-based company that manufactures pre-mixed frozen alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages in flexible, portable pouches. The products are sold in grocery, convenience, and discount stores around the country. The company was founded in 2007 by Sal LaMartina, Craig Cordes and Antonio LaMartina. For more information, visit www.bigeasyblends.com.

About Clover Capital Partners

Clover Capital Partners is a private equity firm based in Evanston, IL focused on the food and beverage industry. Clover primarily invests in manufacturing and processing operations and often partners with entrepreneurs as a value-added strategic partner. Clover also invests in emerging food and beverage brands through its affiliate fund Clover Vitality. For more information, please visit www.clovercp.com

About Granite Creek Capital Partners

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In addition to providing funding to lower middle market companies, in 2011 Granite Creek co-founded Renovo Financial, one of the largest private lenders serving real estate entrepreneurs. Granite Creek was recently named to Inc.'s 2020 Private Equity 50 list. For more information, visit www.granitecreek.com.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640556/Boxwood-Partners-Advises-Big-Easy-Blends-on-Its-Growth-Investment-from-Clover-Capital-Partners-and-Granite-Creek-Capital-Partners