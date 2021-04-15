Affluence Corporation's OneMind Subsidiary Finalizes Partnership Agreements and Provides Outlook for 2021

OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU), a diversified technology company focusing on innovative IoT and 5G enhancing technologies announced today that its OneMind subsidiary has entered into strategic partnership agreements with a US based Fortune 50 technology company and the top European integrator of TMT services. This partnership is closing on a high-profile smart city project. A further press release will be made within the next 30 days.

"The fact that a Fortune 50 tech company and one of the largest systems integrators in Europe have partnered with OneMind on this smart city project is a testament to how impressive the OneMind Smart City software platform is," said James E. Honan, Jr., Affluence's CEO. "The initial order for this project will be $ Million plus in revenue for calendar year 2021 with tremendous upside in subsequent years. Both of our partners evaluated multiple smart city software vendors and the OneMind platform has once again proven to be a best-in-class solution," said Honan.

"This is a significant opportunity for the companies involved in the partnership," said Rohan Chanmugam CEO of Affluence Global. "OneMind has several other high-profile sales opportunities in its pipeline and further announcements will follow. Additionally, the market for Smart City Software is heating up globally. Our pipeline has never been bigger with multiple opportunities that will close in 2021 and what was once a long sales cycle has dramatically shrunk because of the growing need for the situational awareness and real-time insights that the OneMind platform brings," said Chanmugam.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on innovative software solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit that brings together technology for the next generation of internet. https://affucorp.com/.

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, Bogota and Singapore, and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://onemindtechnologies.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

For further information contact Affluence Corporation Investor Relations at 720-295-6409.

