Future Market Insights: GHS Labels Manufacturers Reliant on Burgeoning Demand from Manufacturing Industry: FMI

Expansion of chemical industry across United States, China, Japan and South Korea to improve the GHS labels sales through 2021.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / The global GHS labels market is expected to post higher gains through 2021, as demand from end-user industries manufacturers' rises. Rise in export of chemical, fertilizers, and pharmaceuticals across the globe is fuelling the demand for GHS labels. Increased demand from agriculture sector and lucrative opportunities for safe packaging & delivery is advancing the GHS labels market growth.

As per FMI's analysis, the GHS labels market posted modest gains in the historical period, expanding at a valuation of US$ 1.46 Bn in 2020 and is expected to gain momentum by 2030-end to reach a valuation at US$ 2.3 Bn by 2030-end.

Demand from chemical industry to ensure the safety regarding hazardous chemicals is the key factor for the improving sales of GHS labels. With the rising demand from chemical industry, the total manufacturing is expected to grow at a steady pace advancing the growth of GHS labels market. Stringent regulations focusing on the safe packaging is accelerating the GHS labels sales within manufacturing sector.

"Among end-users, manufacturers are expected to dominate the market with over half the market share for GHS labels," remarks the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

China and Japan to collectively account for over 70% of total market demand through 2030

Germany GHS labels market is expected to be valued at US$ 51.9 Mn by 2030-end

Backed by the high demand from chemical industry, United States is anticipated to dominate North America GHS label market

Primary containers is estimated to hold over 62.5% market share

By end-user, logistics & transport is expected to witness sluggish growth

By size, 210mm x 297mm are highly sought-after GHS labels

Vinyl and polyester material segment to have the highest market share by 2030-end

By printing technology, thermal transfer is expected to dominate the market backed by the increasing R&D initiatives by manufacturers

Personalized GHS labels are expected to have 64% of total market share by 2030

Prominent Drivers

Stringent regulation in chemical companies regarding barcode and labelling to improve the market demand

Rising adoption of cloud platforms and high-speed network technologies is increasing growth opportunities among GHS labels manufacturers

Key Restraints

Lack of proper handling and incomplete information in chemical industry to pose a threat for the market demand

Competitive Landscape

Leading manufacturers profiled by FMI includes Avery Dennison Corporation, UPM Raflatac, PPG Industries Inc., Brady Worldwide Inc., 3M Company, CCL Industries Corp, Reliance Label Solution Inc., HERMA GmbH, Weber Packaging Solutions, SATO America LLC, TCI America Inc., LOFTWARE Inc., and Brandywine Drumlabels LLC among others. Product innovation and R&D activities for better quality products are the strategies adopted by leading players to maintain their position in the industry.

For instance, on 17th March 2021, UPM Raflatac received a recycle content certification for its PET PCR labelling materials that are sold in the United States. The UPM Raflatac Vanish PCR range of clear, white and silver PET films label materials enables brands to maximize eye-catching visuals with more sustainable labels that support the circular economy that are incorporated for recycled content has been verified by SCS Global services.

Also, on 1st March 2021, leading player Avery Dennison completed the acquisition of JDC Solution Inc., a privately owned manufacturer of pressure-sensitive tapes in Tennessee.

More Insights on FMI's GHS labels Market

Future Market Insights presents a detailed segmentation on global GHS labels market, providing historical data for the period of 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and challenges, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (pre-printed and personalized (on-demand)), size (215mm x 279mm, 215mm x 355mm, 210mm x 297mm, 148mm x 210mm and any other label size), material (polypropylene, polyethylene, polyester, polyimide, vinyl, and white thermal transfer/direct thermal paper), packaging format (primary containers and secondary containers), printing technology (thermal transfer, pigmented ink jet, and color laser), end-use (manufacturers and logistic & transport companies) across seven major regions.

