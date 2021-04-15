This Collaboration Empowers Marketers to Target Customers by Predicting Buying Intent

Tinyclues, a CRM Marketing Technology Company announced that it will offer its solution that enables marketers to target customers by predicting buying intent through Google Cloud technology. The solution combines the scalability and agility of BigQuery with the deep learning capabilities of Tinyclues that scores each customer in a CRM database based on propensity to buy a specific product or offering. This approach empowers CRM Marketers to deliver more campaigns, find new campaign opportunities, and drive revenue by keeping what their customers want at the forefront of their marketing strategy. Tinyclues originated in France, but looks to leverage Google Cloud Platform to continue to expand into global markets with a focus on the U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005102/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Tinyclues's unique-in-market solution utilizes deep learning to identify implicit signals or "tiny clues' that predict unidentified buying intent. CRM marketers trust Tinyclues to deliver on revenue goals by putting their customers at the center of their strategy. Combined with the power of BigQuery's data warehousing capabilities, Tinyclues' offering will enable customers to send more targeted campaigns, elevate CRM marketing revenue, and find new revenue opportunities, offering their clients a competitive edge. This powerful targeting capability means CRM marketers can now pipe segments of high-propensity customers into their activation platforms for multi-channel activation across email, digital display, social SMS, and more.

Tinyclues is even more powerful when combined with the agility of BigQuery that provides a 360 degree view of clients' 1st-party data. Data structured in BigQuery is primed to be ingested into Tinyclue's platform enabling an even shorter runway to value. "Google Cloud is excited to support Tinyclues, a company that is so innovative in the CRM Marketing space with its own smart analytics technology," said Samuel Bonamigo, Vice president EMEA South at Google Cloud. "Our collaboration is a testimony of our commitment to the digital native ecosystem and shows how our solutions can power tech...in this case shortening implementation with Tinyclues."

Many marketers are turning to personalization and automation solutions that are based on explicit triggers like cart abandonment that simply don't account for the commercial realities marketers face. "The reality is 90% of CRM campaigns are sent due to commercial goals," said David Bessis, CEO, Tinyclues. "Personalization and automation platforms simply can't deliver on that 90%. The only way to solve that is through technology that delivers on these commercial goals through a customer-driven strategy in a privacy-first way, and Tinyclues is proud to offer that to our clients."

About Tinyclues

Tinyclues is a CRM Marketing Technology company that has run over 100,000 campaigns and has optimized campaigns on over $100B dollars in transactions. Based on more than a decade of CRM technology experience, Tinyclues has built a solution designed to empower CRM marketers to deliver on their business goals by placing their customers in the center of their marketing strategy. With technology that predicts customer buying intent for every offering in a brand's portfolio, over 250 enterprise customers globally have used Tinyclues to deliver more product campaigns, find new revenue opportunities, elevate sales, and increase customer satisfaction through multi-channel CRM marketing. Tinyclues has been listed as a "Vendor to Watch" in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Analytics and as a "Cool Vendor" within their Multichannel Marketing Report. G2 awarded Tinyclues the "Users Love Us" and "High-performer winter 2020" certifications. Tinyclues' EMEA headquarters is in Paris, France and U.S. headquarters is located in New York, U.S.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005102/en/

Contacts:

Matt Engstrom

matt.engstrom@tinyclues.com

310.694.2799