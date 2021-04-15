ZINZINO AB (PUBL): A new signature BalanceOil from the pioneers of test-based nutrition

STOCKHOLM, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global, Scandinavian health and wellness brand is taking the next step in its ambition to shape the future of nutrition with test-based, scientifically proven supplements. BalanceOil+ Premium with its unparalleled supply of polyphenols and phytonutrients is the D2C company's latest addition to their range of BalanceOils restoring Omega levels and protecting the cells from oxidative stress.

In this premium version, Zinzino's exceptional and innovative blend of natural fish oil and vitamin D3 also includes a scientifically certified measure of R.E.V.O.O; the company's private label of exclusive extra virgin olive oil with a concentration of bioactive antioxidants as much as 30 times higher than ordinary olive oil.

- We are always looking to refine our product range and reach the fuller spectrum of natural bio-active compounds locked in an Omega-9 Oil, explains Dag Bergheim Pettersen, Zinzino CEO. The launch of R.E.V.O.O was an immediate success, made with exclusive Koroneiki olives, using ancient principals' re-thought, redesigned and rebuilt. What better way to bring this exceptional high phenolic extra virgin olive oil to even more use than to put it in our bestseller BalanceOil with natural orange, lemon and mint flavor!

The unique, scientifically certified formulation in BalanceOil+ Premium offers up to 4 times more antioxidants. Its unparalleled levels of polyphenols, oleic acid and phytonutrients enables more efficient and effective absorption and blood lipid protection than ever to effectively protect the body from oxidative stress on a cellular level.

BalanceOil+ Premium is available for order now. Learn more about the entire Zinzino product range and how to order the products at Zinzino.com

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO, +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Gabriele Helmer CMO, +46 (0)72 215 8581, gabriele.helmer@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge:

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollblom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

