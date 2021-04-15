Heritage Health Solutions Verifies Heritage CARES Program Through Validation Institute

Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Education & Support Program Receives Successful Validation During the First Quarter of 2021

COPPELL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Today Heritage Health Solutions, the nation's leading comprehensive integrated health care management solution, announced their latest program, Heritage CARES, achieved a level 3- Contractual Integrity validation through Validation Institute. Validation Institute advocates for organizations and approaches that deliver better health value than conventional healthcare and objectively assesses whether a healthcare organization's performance claims are credible.

Heritage CARES, or Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Education and Support, is a confidential and evidence-based virtual program for substance use disorders, or SUDs, and suicide prevention and intervention. 46% of Americans struggle with substance misuse or have a close friend or family member who struggles; however, only 24% of employers provide training or solutions to help with SUDs. The Heritage CARES program consists of online education via a proprietary learning management platform - youturn, a care management platform that streamlines suicidal and substance use risk analysis, and Assertive Community Engagement, ACE, Peer Coaching Support. Heritage CARES was founded in 2019 on sound clinical theories and practices such as motivational interviewing, harm reduction, and family system theories.

"Now more than ever, employers need to give mental health serious consideration and attention as part of their healthcare management strategy," said Sue Morrell, General Manager of Validation Institute. "We are honored to stand behind our program validation that Heritage Health Solutions will positively impact employees and their families struggling with mental health, including addiction and substance abuse, through their Heritage CARES program. It's important for us to continue to highlight those high-performing solution providers doing great work to drive positive outcomes and reduce overall costs."

Heritage CARES guarantees employers will see a reduction in units of care per 1,000 eligible members in CPT codes 96164, 96165, 96167, 96168, 96170, 96171 or Heritage will refund 70% of the youturn fees paid. Because of this, Validation Institute awarded Heritage CARES a level 3 - Contractual Integrity validation and supports this claim via the organization's Credibility Guarantee Program.

"Heritage Health Solutions is steadfast in its mission to positively impact people's lives, and the Heritage CARES program does just that. Our program's validation through the Validation Institute is a testament to Heritage employees' hard work and passion," said Heritage Health Solutions President Hamilton Baiden. "We cannot be prouder of our affiliation with an organization that works with proven companies to deliver better health value."

According to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, drug abuse costs employers $81 billion each year due to increased health care costs, increased absenteeism and workplace injuries. Even more concerning, 90% of individuals struggling with addiction issues do not seek help. Heritage CARES hopes that their completely confidential online learning management system will allow users to receive the help they need in private and provide critical resources to family and friends to help loved ones navigate their SUDs. Further, this will also save organizations money by increasing efficiency in the workplace.

For more information on Heritage Health Solutions, visit https://heritagehealthsolutions.com/. More information on Heritage CARES can be found at https://heritagehealthsolutions.com/heritage-cares/. To learn about Validation Institute and their commitment to value-based healthcare, visit https://validationinstitute.com/.

About Heritage Health Solutions

Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Heritage Health Solutions is a premier provider of integrated health care management for correctional, public sector and commercial entities. Heritage Health Solutions meets the demands of an ever-changing health care landscape by providing clients with comprehensive, customized solutions. The comprehensive solution manages costs, utilization, and quality, leading to optimal health care outcomes for organizations. For more information about Heritage Health Solutions, please visit us at HeritageHealthSolutions.com.

About Heritage CARES

Heritage CARES, or Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Education & Support, is a confidential and evidence-based support program for people negatively affected by addiction. Heritage CARES focuses on harm reduction and behavioral modification through 24/7 access to educational videos and resources that streamline suicidal and substance use risk analysis as well as Assertive Community Engagement (ACE) Peer Coaching Support. For more information on Heritage CARES, visit https://heritagehealthsolutions.com/heritage-cares/.

About Validation Institute

Validation Institute is an independent, objective, third party organization on a mission to improve the quality and cost of healthcare. Based in Woburn, MA the organization is made up of a network of health benefits purchasers, health benefits advisors, and healthcare solution providers focused on delivering better health value and stronger outcomes than conventional healthcare. Www.ValidationInstitute.com.

