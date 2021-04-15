Noram Ventures Inc.: Noram Proceeds with the Successful Expansion & Upgrade of Resource Estimate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce that the Company is in receipt of the final assays and results will be announced shortly. The Company is now proceeding with an updated NI 43-101 compliant technical report (the "Report") to include the most recent results in addition to an expanded, upgraded resource estimate. This Report will also include an open pit design and allow the Company to take a significant step forward in efforts to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment by the end of the year.



Figure 1. Zeus lithium claystone project, 2021-02-23. The current indicated and inferred resources at >900 ppm cutoff is shown in red, and the Phase 5 drill collar locations through CVZ-68 are shown. The dashed line is a hypothetical area covered by Phase 5 drilling to date. The drill spacing is similar to that used for claystone resources outlined within the Esmeralda Formation in Clayton Valley and nearby.

At the request of the Board, Mr. Tucker Barrie has stepped down as the President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

