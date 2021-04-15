Jacada Partners With CallMiner to Coach Agents and Automate Tasks Using Agent Assist

The combined solution enables organizations to assist contact center agents in real time, reducing average handle time, error rates and onboarding time

ATLANTA, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., the leading provider of real-time agent assist (https://www.jacada.com/contact-center-automation/agent-assist/) solutions, has announced a new strategic technology partnership with CallMiner (https://www.callminer.com/), the leading provider of speech and customer interaction analytics.



By leveraging CallMiner's Eureka platform and Jacada's Interact low code automation platform in harmony, organizations can rapidly build and launch real-time agent assist and other intelligent automation solutions.

Contact centers can use real-time agent assist to analyze voice interactions between customers and agents in real-time, automate repetitive tasks and guide agents at moments that matter the most during live customer interactions.

Some of the most popular agent assist capabilities (https://www.jacada.com/agent-assist/agent-assist-capabilities/) are as follows:

Workflows that automate processes and guide agents during every step of a conversation with a customer.

Robotic process automation (RPA) bots that automate manual tasks on the agent's desktop.

Virtual assistants answer questions proactively and surface relevant articles at the right time, as well as coaching bots that offer timely tips for agent improvement.



Getting started with agent assist (https://www.jacada.com/agent-assist/getting-started-use-cases/) is easy. Business analysts can design the agent assistant in a visual designer with clicks not code. CallMiner's post call analytics and real-time insights help the agent assistant deliver more personalized agent and customer experiences. When ready, contact centers can launch the agent assistant, monitor its usage, and continuously boost relevant KPIs by tweaking it as needed.

"We are particularly pleased to partner with CallMiner and in taking another key step toward realizing our vision for Agent Assist, as our clients are excited about the combined power of real-time conversation analytics and robotic desktop automation," said Yoel Goldenberg, chief product officer at Jacada.

Jacada has proven its ability to deliver on the business case for agent assist (https://www.jacada.com/agent-assist/contact-center-ai-rpa-kpis/) by reducing agent onboarding time by 75%, errors by 90%, and agent attrition by more than 20%. The partnership builds on this industry leadership by enabling organizations to expand contact center automation and efficiency, which in turn drives benefits enterprise-wide.

"By combining the power of CallMiner's conversation analytics with Jacada's ability to guide agents and automate manual tasks in real time, we're making it easier for organizations to drive improvement in the contact center and across their business," said Jeff Gallino, founder, and chief technology officer at CallMiner. "We're excited about the benefits this partnership will undoubtedly bring to joint customers."

To learn more about this partnership, watch a live demo and interact with our experts, register for this webinar: Make Every Agent Your Best Agent With Real-time Speech Analytics and RPA (https://www.jacada.com/webinars/agent-assist-real-time-speech-analytics-rpa).

About CallMiner

CallMiner is a recognized leader in the speech analytics software industry (http://www.callminer.com), harvesting key customer and operational insights from multi- channel customer interactions. Uniting with our customers and partners, our platform drives contact center efficiency, positive customer and employee experience and significant improvements in top and bottom-line corporate performance.

About Jacada

Jacada is the leading provider of contact center automation software (https://www.jacada.com/contact-center-automation/), recognized for its unified intelligent virtual agent and robotic process automation (https://www.jacada.com/press/jacada-rpa-everest-peak-matrix-2020/) capabilities. Contact center and customer experience leaders at Fortune 1000 companies trust Jacada with assisting customers and agents during moments that matter. Business analysts and developers use our low code automation platform to build and launch real-time assistance solutions leveraging AI and RPA in weeks and realize return on investment in months.

For press inquiries, contact Scott Merritt via phone at 770-361-5900 or email at smerritt@jacada.com (mailto:smerritt@jacada.com)