The Leadership Development Group Welcomes Rosemary Bloser As Vice President, Client Solutions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / The Leadership Development Group, Inc (TLD Group), a global leadership and team development firm, is delighted to welcome Rosemary Mesisca Bloser, MBA as Vice President, Client Solutions. Rosemary, who was previously Managing Partner at Enterprise Learning Solutions (ELS), and Practice Leader, Healthcare and Life Sciences, at the Aresty Institute of Executive Education, the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, is a strategic learning and development professional with deep experience in complex problem solving, building relationships, and designing and delivering learning solutions.

"As we expand our reach across the various sectors of the health ecosystem, we are excited to welcome Rosemary to the team. We will draw from Rosemary's experience and healthcare background in new business development, client relationship management, and clinical and research administration to enable TLD Group to continue to provide an unparalleled customer experience for our clients," said Tracy Duberman, PhD, President and CEO of TLD Group.

At ELS, Rosemary assessed industry trends and linked cutting edge research and faculty thought leadership to help develop new, practical content. Prior to ELS, she was responsible for client relationships, team leadership, and design of custom executive development programs at the Wharton School. Formerly, Rosemary was Managing Director for Health Care Management Executive Education at Penn's Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics (LDI), spent a decade in clinical and research administration with the University of Pennsylvania Health System as the Clinical Department Administrator for General Internal Medicine and Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University as the Director of Financial Operations for the Department of Medicine.

Rosemary's client list includes Association of American Medical Colleges, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Temple University Health System, Trinity Health, and the University of Pennsylvania Health System (Penn Medicine). Rosemary earned her MBA (concentration Information Systems) from Rutgers University and holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of Delaware. She lives in Wilmington, Delaware with her husband and three children.

"My global health care and academic experience coupled with my leadership development experience makes TLD Group a terrific home for me," said Rosemary Bloser. "I look forward to working with TLD Group's world-class faculty and contributing to TLD Group's thought leadership."

The Leadership Development Group (TLD Group) is a full service health ecosystem talent development firm offering customized solutions to help leaders and teams execute strategy through a combination of innovative solutions including Executive Coaching, Team Development Consulting, Leadership Academies and Physician Leadership Training. TLD Group also offers several featured offerings including Virtual Leadership Development, COVID-19 Leadership Support, and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion Programs. For more information on developing customized leadership programs, visit https://www.tldgroupinc.com/.

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) or 978-502-4895 (cell)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: The Leadership Development Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640393/The-Leadership-Development-Group-Welcomes-Rosemary-Bloser-As-Vice-President-Client-Solutions