Plasticizers Market Size to Reach USD 10110 Million by 2026 at a CAGR 2.1% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plasticizers Market is segmented by Type Low Phthalates, High Phthalates, Non-Phthalates, by Application Flooring & Wall Coverings, Film & Sheet, Wire & Cable, Coated Fabric, Consumer Goods. The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports in the Chemical Industry Category.

The global Plasticizers market size was valued at USD 8737.7 Million in 2019, and it is expected to reach USD 10110 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of plasticizers market size are:

Rise in demand for flexible PVC in various applications, such as flooring & wall coverings, wire & cable, coated fabrics, consumer goods, and film & sheet

Increase in adoption of non-phthalate & high molecular weight phthalate plasticizers

Rapid growth of the construction industry in developing countries.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF PLASTICIZERS MARKET SIZE

Increasing demand for flexible PVC is expected to drive plasticizer market size. PVC is a rigid thermoplastic polymer in general. Plasticizers are used for making PVC soft by imparting the requisite flexibility and durability. Because of its excellent water resistance and non-flammable properties, flexible PVC has seen steady growth. Furthermore, due to its high performance and reliability, flexible PVC is used in various end-user applications such as pipe, flooring, wall coverings, napkins, adhesive films, pool liners, extruded cables, automobile, synthetic leather coated textiles, and medical devices.

The construction sector is witnessing rapid growth on account of the increasing infrastructure projects, mainly in developing countries. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of plasticizer market size.

Furthermore, during the forecast period, demand for cured plastic from packaging, healthcare & medical, toys, and consumer goods is expected to increase the growth of plasticizer market size.

Continuous innovation in plasticizers, which has resulted in the production of bio-derived types, is expected to provide numerous opportunities for the plasticizer market to grow. The plasticizers industry is concentrating on developing safer alternatives, with a recent focus on bio-based that have a lower environmental impact. Phthalates plasticizers are being phased out in favor of bio-based plasticizers due to their toxicity and various regulations. As a result, to meet the need for environmentally friendly plasticizers, manufacturers are launching bio-based alternatives.

PLASTICIZERS MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to be one of the most lucrative regions during the forecast period. This is due to the growing construction and automotive industries in the region. China was the leading production region in the plasticizer market, with a 49.55% market share in 2015.

Based on application, the film & sheet segment is expected to be one of the most lucrative market segments during the forecast period. This segment's growth can be attributed to the demand from the food and beverage industry's packaging application.

Based on type, the non-phthalates segment is expected to be one of the most lucrative segments due to the Registration, Evaluation, and Authorization of Chemicals (REACH) regulations for restrictions on the use of phthalates.

PLASTICIZERS MARKET SEGMENTS

Segment by Type

Low Phthalates (3-6 carbon atoms)

(3-6 carbon atoms) High Phthalates (7-13 carbon atoms)

(7-13 carbon atoms) Non-phthalates .

Segment by Application

Flooring & Wall Coverings

Film & Sheet

Wire & Cable

Coated Fabric

Consumer Goods

Others.

By Company

UPC Group

Bluesail

Exxonmobil

Henan Qing 'an Chemical Hi-Tech

'an Chemical Hi-Tech Nan Ya Plastics

Aekyung Petrochemical

Evonik

Hongxin Chemical

Anqing Sheng Feng Chemical

Basf

Eastman

Lg Chem

Perstorp

Sinopec Jinling

Guangdong Rongtai

Zhejiang Jianye Chemical

Deza.

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan .

