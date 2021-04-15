DJ PJSC LSR Group: Publication of the 2020 Annual Report

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Publication of the 2020 Annual Report 15-Apr-2021 / 16:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of the 2020 Annual Report St. Petersburg, Russia - 15 April 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, announces the publication of its 2020 Annual Report. The electronic cope of the 2020 Annual Report will soon be available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. Both English and Russian versions of the report are also available at the Company's website https://www.lsrgroup.ru/en/ . For more information please contact: Investor Relations Media Relations Maria Rybina LSR Group Press Service Head of Investor Relations E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is a real estate development and building materials company founded in 1993 and operating in a number of complementary market segments. Its core business areas are production of building materials and real estate development and construction. LSR Group's main operations are located in St. Petersburg and Leningrad Region, Moscow and Moscow region and Yekaterinburg. As of 31 December 2020 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounts to 8.2 million m2 with the market value of RUB 276 billion.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2020, LSR Group reported revenue of RUB 118.1 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB 27.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB 12.0 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

