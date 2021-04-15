FactMR: Global Organic Bedding Market Growth in Sync with Rising Fibromyalgia Incidence Prevalence

Increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles is inducing numerous chronic ailments related to joints and muscles, prompting consumers to opt for comfort enhancing bedding material

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Award winning market research company Fact.MR, projects that the global organic bedding market is anticipated to expand at nearly 5% CAGR through 2031. Growth registered is underpinned by a general shift in consumer preference towards purchasing sustainably sourced premium quality products. Further, products made from natural materials, and the demand for durability among new consumers is also expected to positively influence the organic bedding brands.

Moreover, as per Fact.MR's analysis, the market is slated to experience an upswing amid rising prevalence of several lifestyle induced diseases, including fibromyalgia. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fibromyalgia affects about 4 million US adults, representing 2% of the total population. However, recent estimates suggest an increased prevalence rate, ranging from 6 to 12 million people, or 4% of the total population.

Organic mattresses and organic bedding sets, therefore, play an important role by providing enhanced comfort levels to patients suffering from this condition. Prominent manufacturers such as Nectar, Bear Mattress, Purple Hybrid and Puffy Mattress are highly active with regard to providing fibromyalgia alleviating bedding material. Consisting of such materials as graphite, these offer multiple memory foam layers offering enhanced sleep comfort.

"Prominent manufacturers are experimenting with various naturally available materials besides cotton, prompting intensive research and development initiatives which are leading to multiple product launches, thus bolstering expansion prospects," comments the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Organic Bedding Market Study

By product type, bed linen is expected to grab major eyeballs, generating over a third of the revenue share

Mattresses to account for nearly a quarter of the global organic bedding revenue share

Organic cotton is likely to be the primary bedding material, owing to its superior moisture absorption and air flow capabilities

US consumers showing high inclination towards organic bedding amid heightening skin sensitivity issues

Rising environmental concerns are increasing organic bedding uptake across the UK

India and China to emerge as key organic bedding sales hotspots, amid high volumes of domestic cotton production

Key manufacturers are also investigating alternative materials, including bamboo and tencel so as to broaden their existing organic bedding portfolio

Organic Bedding Market- Prominent Drivers

Ensuring proper sleep posture through spine alignment is widening popularity of organic bedding

Concerns over presence of inorganic additives in bedding material is shifting preference towards organic bedding material

General paradigm shift towards sustainably manufactured products is inclining growth prospects for organic bedding

Organic Bedding Market- Key Restraints

Organic bedding products are often highly priced, thereby restricting penetration to high-income consumers

Water-intensive nature of cotton renders its farming unsustainable, thus limiting its uptake in organic bedding

Competitive Landscape

Prominent organic bedding manufacturers as profiled in Fact.MR's report include COYUCHI, SOL Organics, Good Night Naturals, The Organic Mattress and Natural Sleep Store among others. Major expansion strategies of these manufacturers include unveiling new product lines, innovations in existing product designs and strategic collaborations or acquisitions.

For instance, COYUCHI recently announced its plans to introduce its new range of diamond-stitched organic cotton comforters. Alpine-white in color, these fabrics are made from the company's Crinkled Percale fabric, featuring double-needle diamond-shaped quilting which holds the organic-cotton batting in place. The cotton used for manufacturing this comforter is 100% organic and grown in India.

Similarly, SOL Organics manufacturers a series of Portuguese brushed flannel sheets, duvets and bedding bundles. These new product lines are highly suitable for ensuring sound winter sleeps, manufactured from 100% organic cotton. These products are OEKO TEX certified and are washing machine compatible, albeit with cold water.

More Valuable Insights on the Organic Bedding Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, brings to fore an unbiased analysis of the global organic bedding market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period, 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the organic bedding market based on product type (mattress, bed linen, pillows, blanket and others) across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania and Middle East & Africa).

