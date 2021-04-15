DGAP-News: Morgan Stanley Europe SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Morgan Stanley Europe SE: Vantage Towers AG - Stabilisation Notice



15.04.2021 / 16:50

[2021/04/15]



Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.



Vantage Towers AG

Mid-stabilisation Period Announcement



Morgan Stanley Europe SE (contact: James Manson-Bahr; telephone: +49 69 2166 1281) hereby gives notice in accordance with Article 6(2) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 that it undertook stabilisation measures (within the meaning of Article 3(2)(d) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below.



Securities

Issuer: Vantage Towers AG



Legal entity identifier:



213800BBQO965UPQ7J59 Securities: Ordinary shares of Vantage Towers AG ISIN: DE000A3H3LL2 Offer size: 83,300,000 ordinary shares (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 24.00 EUR per ordinary share



Stabilisation

Stabilisation Manager: Morgan Stanley Europe SE, Grosse Gallusstrasse 18, 60312 Frankfurt am Main, Germany Existence, maximum size of the over-allotment option: 12,500,000 ordinary shares Stabilisation trading venue: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, XETRA (XETA)



Stabilisation transactions during the period covered by this announcement were carried out as follows:







Stabilisation transaction[s]

Trade Date Trade Time Buy (B)/ Sell (S) Volume (shares) Execution price (0,0000) Currency code (ISO 4217) Trading Venue (MIC (ISO 10386)) 2021-04-06 07:39:05.307567 B 1.058 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:10.321819 B 2.593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:10.330739 B 6.349 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:14.111707 B 2.593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:17.812640 B 2.593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:22.611019 B 2.593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:28.328032 B 2.221 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:34.322546 B 2.299 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:38.828290 B 2.593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:42.828207 B 2.593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:39:45.831468 B 2.515 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:42:04.872228 B 2.593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:42:14.498199 B 5.186 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:42:14.507089 B 5.000 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:42:16.317322 B 200 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:42:21.374141 B 4.770 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:43:38.639527 B 525 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:46:34.127821 B 539 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:49:28.843517 B 525 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:52:26.485780 B 525 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:52:30.379267 B 686 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:52:30.388133 B 4.451 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:52:42.740924 B 2.386 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:56:38.902260 B 511 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:57:10.371783 B 2.593 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:57:35.044984 B 2.568 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 07:59:53.471011 B 512 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:02:51.062785 B 536 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:13:36.731432 B 280 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:16:29.302701 B 532 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:19:34.980861 B 536 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:19:34.989798 B 4.546 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:22:34.176209 B 536 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:25:29.887558 B 532 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:26:08.585727 B 395 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:30:06.773297 B 600 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:33:48.632025 B 576 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:33:52.222960 B 153 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:37:27.689519 B 600 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:41:39.368347 B 675 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:45:59.691543 B 657 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 08:45:59.700452 B 5.276 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:21:42.650099 B 21.282 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:21:42.659035 B 6.142 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:21:42.660107 B 809 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:21:42.684013 B 391 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:22:55.924829 B 7 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:23:14.064888 B 307 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:24:35.925042 B 8 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:24:35.952349 B 173 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:28:01.572366 B 274 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:29:06.108026 B 4.087 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:29:19.095700 B 60 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:29:30.059011 B 67 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:29:45.007298 B 358 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:29:50.005477 B 1.072 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:29:50.674333 B 327 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:30:01.240133 B 565 24,0000 EUR XETA 2021-04-06 15:36:23.380011 B 8.422 24,0000 EUR XETA Sum: B 124.351 24,0000 EUR



This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of Vantage Towers AG in any jurisdiction.



This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.



END.

