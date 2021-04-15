Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using the Product or Service

Hillstone Networks, a leading provider of Enterprise Network Security and Risk Management solutions, is excited to share that, once again, it was named a Customers' Choice in the April 2021 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Network Firewalls with an overall rating of 4.8/5 stars. Gartner says, "Products in this market must be able to support single-enterprise firewall deployments and large and/or complex deployments."

"Security continues to be the primary concern of the enterprise. Our job is to listen to our clients and create the products that they desperately need," says Tim Liu, CTO and co-founder at Hillstone Networks. "Our mission from day one has been to serve our customers and arm them with the smartest, most streamlined and strongest security platform at an affordable cost. Being recognized by our peers and clients in the Gartner Peer Insights report with the high score of 4.8/5 within the industry for the second year in a row is for us, the highest of honors. We, as a company, will continue our commitment to innovate to best meet the needs of the market and ever-changing threats."

As technology evolves so does an organization's attack surface, creating new opportunities for breaches. Within the past year alone enterprises have needed to review security measures, in large part due to remote working and the multitude of devices accessing resources. Hillstone Networks comprehensive agility and AI-driven technology is in a unique position to help companies stay ahead of the curve while improving the total-cost-of-ownership a key consideration in 2021. Hillstone Networks provides affordable solutions to 20,000 global customers; blocking attacks internally on the network, detecting, tracking and mitigating cybersecurity breaches that might be in progress.

