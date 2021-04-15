More than 7% of the U.K.'s solar generation capacity is now unsubsidized, according to trade body Solar Energy UK, with the nation reaching more than 14 GW of photovoltaic projects during the first three months of the year.Figures released by trade body Solar Energy UK indicate the nation surpassed the gigawatt mark for unsubsidized PV generation capacity during the first three months of the year, with the cumulative national solar figure passing 14 GW. The 175 MW of solar added this year to the end of March in the U.K. represented a fall from the volumes installed in the July-to-September and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...