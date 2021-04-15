Regulatory News:

In a ruling dated April 15, 2021, the Versailles Court of Appeal found that Veolia (Paris:VIE) had respected the rights and attributions of Suez's employee representative committees by transmitting the documents and information that could be communicated at the stage of the acquisition of 29.9% of Suez from Engie.

This decision definitively confirms Veolia's rights as a shareholder.

Veolia groupis the global leader in optimized resource management. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides water, waste and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and to replenish them.

In 2019, the Veolia group supplied 98 million people with drinking water and 67 million people with wastewater service, produced nearly 45 million megawatt hours of energy and treated 50 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (listed on Paris Euronext: VIE) recorded consolidated revenue of €27.189 billion in 2019 (USD 29.9 billion). www.veolia.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005758/en/

Contacts:

Veolia Group Media Relations

Laurent Obadia Edouard de La Loyère

edouard.de-la-loyere@veolia.com

+33 (0)6 76 47 14 44