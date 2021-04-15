Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
15.04.2021 | 17:41
NEO Finance AB: "NEO Finance", AB Sales report 2021 Q1

Despite ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine announced in November 2020,
the Q1 2021 for the company gave exceptionally high results - the records of
the amount of issued loans and payment initiation transactions during the
quarter were achieved. 

In Q1 2021, "NEO Finance" granted consumer loans for 5.73 M EUR and compared to
Q1 2020, the amount grew by 17%. 

The volume of payment initiation services grew even faster - in Q1 2021, the
customers of the company performed 3.48 M transactions. Compared to Q1 2020,
when only 1.24 M transactions were performed. Transaction volume increased by
as much as 180%. 

Please find more information in the attached report.



Aivaras Bielskis

Financial Analyst

E-mail: aivaras.bielskis@neofinance.com

