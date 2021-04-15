The "Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (Ophthalmic Devices) Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model (COVID-19 Market Impact)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market for the year 2020 and beyond. Ophthalmic viscoelastic devices, also known as OVDs, are devices used during intraocular surgery and are primary composed of sodium hyaluronate, chondroitin sulphate, or hydroxypropyl methylcellulose. These devices protect delicate ocular structures and reduce post operational complications such as corneal edema.

OVDs help maintain pressure in the anterior chamber of the eyes and prevent iris prolapse by maintaining compartmentalization of the eyes. The use of these devices significantly reduces patient recovery times. They are often used in cataract surgeries, including extracapsular and phacoemulsification surgeries.

Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) have a long history of use in the US and European markets and are well established in emerging markets such as APAC and South America.

Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Companies Mentioned

Carl Zeiss AG

Bausch and Lomb

Johnson Johnson vision care

Alcon Inc

Rayner Intraocular Lenses

Aurolab

Countries covered United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

The model will enable you to

Understand the impact of COVID-19 on Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD).

Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD).

Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market in the future.

Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Track device sales in the global and country-specific Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices (OVD) market from 2015-2030.

Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i48rnv

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210415005791/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900