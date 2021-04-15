Regulatory News:

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants announced today the appointment of Patrick Pilcher as Vice President of Sales Marketing for the United States, effective May 3, 2021.

Patrick Pilcher joins SpineGuard as Vice President of Sales and Marketing with the U.S. responsibility for driving distribution channel development, launching the new DSG Connect platform and contributing to industry partnership activities to further leverage DSG, SpineGuard's core technology.

Mr. Pilcher has over 30 years of sales, sales management, marketing and business development experience in the medical device and peripheral spine surgery arena. Over the course of his career, his areas of expertise were tied to spinal fusion, dynamic stabilization, motion preservation, neuromonitoring, and orthobiologic modalities. During that time, he held roles in both legacy corporations such as Medtronic (SDG), Zimmer and start-ups with Spinal Concepts (Abbott), Pioneer Surgical (Surgalign), Surgical Monitoring (Sentient Medical), Spinal Elements, AlloSource and CellRight Technologies.

Pierre Jérôme, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of SpineGuard, said: "With U.S. profitable operations, the FDA clearance of our DSG Connect platform and a secured cash runway, the right conditions are now in place for strengthening our US organization. I am thrilled to welcome Patrick aboard! His passion for meaningful medtech innovation and extensive US spine industry experience in shaping and driving the execution of growth strategies make him the suitable leader we need to move our U.S. business forward and expand the adoption of our DSG technology."

Patrick Pilcher added: "I am excited at the opportunity to join this seasoned team and drive SpineGuard in the U.S. to further integrate its elegant, and technologically advanced DSG solutions into the mainstream of the evolving paradigm of spinal instrumentation. Our mantra remains in promoting the safest means of bony fixation with a significant reduction of radiation and time, while mitigating the inherent risks of neuro-vascular insults. We are poised to bring safety and confidence to any hospital or surgery center where spine cases using pedicle fixation are performed addressing a range of cases from primary to complex deformities."

2021 Perspectives

SpineGuard is focusing on the following priorities while investing selectively to remain close to breakeven:

Boost commercial activities with the launch of the DSG-Connect visual interface. Accelerate the implementation of the DSG digital technology in the surgical robotic field through the deployment of AI algorithms, new scientific evidence, and additional patents. Intensify the collaboration with ConfiDent ABC for the dental application and co-develop a new generation of products embedding the DSG technology. Affirm the company's technological shift and sign new strategic partnerships in particular for the use of DSG technology in the robotic field.

About SpineGuard

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 80,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Sixteen studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these solid fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded its technology platform in a disruptive innovation: the smart pedicle screw launched late 2017 and is broadening the scope of applications in dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer.

