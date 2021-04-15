ViewSonic Launches New Monitors to Meet Work-from-Anywhere Demand

Built-in Webcams, Ultra-Wide Screens, USB-Docking, and Portability Allow for Effortless Networking

BREA, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, is introducing a series of monitors to support the work-from-anywhere trend that has grown significantly in the past year. With secondary work hubs at home and on-the-go work patterns becoming the norm, fully featured displays greatly help optimize workflow. ViewSonic offers a diverse portfolio of related products that boost work efficiency and flexibility. VG2440V and VG2740V for high-quality, built-in webcams; VG3456 for ultra-wide screens with USB-C docking; and VA1655 for versatile portability.

"As more flexible models of remote and hybrid work take shape, people need more diverse visual solutions. We acted promptly to meet this trend and actively expanded our VG and VA series, which are monitor series designed for both enterprise and home offices," said Oscar Lin, Head of the Monitor Business Unit at ViewSonic. "Professionals from different sectors can easily find a second display in our comprehensive product lineup that satisfies their needs and helps them build a highly efficient second work hub wherever they are."

Exceptional Video Conferencing Quality Through Built-in Webcam

Conducting meetings from home is very different from having meetings in a fully equipped conference room. To solve this pain point, ViewSonic is introducing the 24" VG2440V and 27" VG2740V Full HD monitors that both feature a built-in webcam. They deliver superb video conferencing, high-quality live streaming capability, and crisp audio through a built-in speaker and microphone. With their vertical angle adjustment and ergonomic flexibility, the monitors position the webcam at the user's eye level, making virtual communication even more immersive and significantly improving the overall video conferencing experience.

21:9 Ultra-Wide Screen for Multitasking and USB-C Docking for Instant Connection

ViewSonic's VG3456 features a stunning WQHD resolution on a 34" 21:9 ultra-wide monitor. By installing the vDisplay Manager Software, users can create split screens and auto-launch applications to maximize multitasking abilities and enlarge visuals. Its integrated USB-C docking station also supports ethernet connectivity, which turns the monitor into a hub that provides 90W power charging, data transfer, internet, and connections to video, audio, and other peripherals, further streamlining the home working environment and improving the efficiency.

Swiftly Move from One Place to Another with a Featherlight Portable Monitor

Aside from the 15.6" Full HD, metal cased TD1655 touchscreen and the non-touch VG1655 portable monitors, ViewSonic is launching the ultra-light VA1655. Designed with a plastic case, it weighs only 0.71 kg, making it easier to mount and carry around. It is also equipped with a built-in back stand and pivotable display, enabling users to adjust the viewing angle and orient the screen in both portrait and landscape viewing modes, made specifically for users working from home who seek the ability to swiftly set up a flexible work environment or overcome one-screen limitations even when they are on the move.

Availability

Q2 2021

VG2440V

VG2740V

VG3456

Q3 2021

VA1655

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions and conducts business in over 100 countries worldwide. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and the myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers "See the Difference." To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1484317/ViewSonic.jpg