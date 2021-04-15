Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Brighter AB TO 6 (164/21)

At the request of Brighter AB, Brighter AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from 2021-04-16. Security name: Brighter TO 6 ----------------------------- Short name: BRIG TO 6 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015530910 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 222934 ----------------------------- Terms: Issue price, subscription price corresponding to 70% of the volume weighted average price (VWAP), measured over the period of fifteen (15) trading days concluding two (2) banking days before the start of the subscription period for the subscription options, but no less than SEK 1.20 and no more than SEK 2.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 3 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Brighter B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr 2021-10-18 - 2021-11-01 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2021-10-28 tradi ng date: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.