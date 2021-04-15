Anzeige
Donnerstag, 15.04.2021
WKN: A113Q3 ISIN: SE0004019545 Ticker-Symbol: 2HJ 
Frankfurt
15.04.21
08:04 Uhr
0,126 Euro
-0,001
-0,63 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021 | 18:17
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Brighter AB TO 6 (164/21)

At the request of Brighter AB, Brighter AB equity rights will be traded on
First North as from 2021-04-16. 

Security name: Brighter TO 6
-----------------------------
Short name:   BRIG TO 6  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015530910 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  222934    
-----------------------------

Terms: Issue price, subscription price corresponding to 70% of the volume   
     weighted average price (VWAP), measured over the period of fifteen (15)
     trading days concluding two (2) banking days before the start of the  
     subscription period for the subscription options, but no less than SEK 
     1.20 and no more than SEK 2.00                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 3 option rights gives the right to subscribe for            
    1 new share in Brighter B                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscr 2021-10-18 - 2021-11-01                         
iption                                     
 perio                                     
d:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last  2021-10-28                               
 tradi                                     
ng                                       
 date:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.
