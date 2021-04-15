KULR Technology Group, Inc.: KULR Technology to Present at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference on April 22, 2021 at 9:50 am EDT

CEO Michael Mo will also participate in a panel discussion on the future of electric vehicles immediately after his corporate presentation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a leading developer of next-generation lithium-ion battery safety and thermal management technologies, today announced that CEO Michael Mo will present at the Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference to be held on April 22, 2021. Immediately after his presentation, Mr. Mo will join a panel of experts to discuss "The Future of Electric Vehicles." He will also be available to meet with investors and analysts on a one-on-one basis through the conference's networking platform.

Mr. Mo will provide an overview of the Company, including its technology solutions, market opportunities, growth strategy, client engagements and successes, and recent strategic developments. His presentation will be in the Sustainable Transportation & Communication track of the conference.

Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference

Date: April 22, 2021

Time: 9:50 am Eastern Time / 6:50 am Pacific Time

Registration: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iAvCCL_PlLo

The Benzinga Cleantech Small Cap Conference will feature presentations from executive leadership of small cap companies that are leading the way in clean technology, with the increased focus on sustainable business practices. These companies are moving the world forward through accessible green energy, energy efficiency and innovative sustainability solutions.

About KULR Technology Group Inc.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB:KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company's roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics, energy storage, 5G infrastructure, and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.KULRTechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

