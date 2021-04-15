2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF KUDELSKI SA

All proposals of the Board of Directors have been accepted by a strong majority

All members of the Board of Directors were proposed for re-election and re-elected

As announced on February 25, 2021, a distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer share will be paid on April 22, 2021

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland - April 15, 2021 - The Annual General Meeting of Kudelski SA (SIX:KUD.S) was held today at the company's headquarters in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne. In compliance with the COVID-19 Ordinance 3 (article 27) of the Swiss Federal Council, shareholders were not allowed to attend the meeting in person and therefore were asked to vote by using the dedicated online portal or to provide the independent proxy with voting instructions.

All proposals of the Board of Directors were voted with strong majorities. 65 shareholders were represented corresponding to 63,674,656 shares out of a total of 96,978,280 shares.

The shareholders approved the annual report, Kudelski SA's financial statements and the Group's 2020 consolidated accounts and profit allocation. They also approved the reports of the Group's auditors, as well as the discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board for 2020.

Mrs. Marguerite Kudelski and Messrs. Laurent Dassault, Patrick Foetisch, Michael Hengartner, André Kudelski, Pierre Lescure, Alec Ross and Claude Smadja were re-elected as members of the Board for a one-year term. Mr. André Kudelski was also re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders re-elected Messrs. Patrick Foetisch, Claude Smadja, Pierre Lescure and Alec Ross as members of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee for a period of one-year.

PricewaterhouseCoopers SA in Lausanne (Pully) was re-elected as the Group's audit firm for a one-year period. Mr. Olivier Colomb, public notary in Morges, was elected as independent representative for a one-year period.

An ordinary distribution of CHF 0.10 per bearer share will be paid on April 22, 2021. CHF 0.05 will be funded from the capital contribution reserve upon presentation of coupon n° 22 and CHF 0.05 will be funded from retained earnings upon presentation of coupon n° 23. Distribution out of retained earnings is subject to 35% withholding tax.

Note

The 2020 Annual Report PDF file is available on: https://www.nagra.com/investors/publications

Printed version can be ordered by sending an email to communication@nagra.com .

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital business enablement technologies that are built to enable innovation and deliver trust. The four main business divisions of the Group cover end-to-end convergent media solutions to the digital entertainment industry, cybersecurity services for enterprise and government bodies, public access solutions and end-to-end IoT design solutions and full-lifecycle services.

The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA with offices in 32 countries around the world. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group - Corporate Communications

Director - Corporate communication & media relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com

Santino Rumasuglia

Kudelski Group

Vice President - Head of Investor Relations

+1 480 430 9952