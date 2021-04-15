Flow Traders NV: REPURCHASE OF SHARES

REPURCHASE OF SHARES

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Flow Traders N.V. ("Flow Traders") (Euronext: FLOW) has successfully completed its share buyback programme.

Flow Traders purchased 8,903 of its own shares on 15 April 2021 at an average price of €37.22 in accordance with the share buyback programme announced on 12 February 2021. These repurchases were made in order to satisfy the requirements of various employee incentive plans. The consideration of this purchase was €0.3 million. The total number of shares purchased under this programme is 725,577 shares at an average price of €34.45 for a total consideration of €25.0 million.

2,285,243 shares were held in treasury as at 15 April 2021.

About Flow Traders

Flow Traders is a leading global financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products, historically specialized in Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), now expanding into other asset classes. Flow Traders ensures the provision of liquidity to support the uninterrupted functioning of financial markets. This allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments under all market circumstances. We continuously grow our organization, ensuring that our trading desks in Europe, the Americas and Asia can provide liquidity across all major exchanges, globally, 24 hours a day. Founded in 2004, we continue to cultivate the entrepreneurial, innovative and team-oriented culture that has been with us since the beginning.





