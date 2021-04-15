Anzeige
WKN: A2JH43 ISIN: SE0011090018 
15.04.21
15:52 Uhr
39,680 Euro
+1,300
+3,39 %
GlobeNewswire
15.04.2021
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark Index due to special dividend in Holmen AB

The following information is based on the press release from Holmen AB (HOLM B,
SE0011090018) published on February 05, 2021 and may be subject to change. 

HOLM B will distribute a special dividend in the amount of SEK 3.5 per share,
effective April 23, 2021. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to
section 2.1.2 in " CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics, Baltics,&
SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers
- NonUS Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=852453
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
