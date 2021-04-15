The "Hemophilia B Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This 'Hemophilia B Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Hemophilia B epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Hemophilia B epidemiology division provides the insights about historical and current Hemophilia B patient pool and forecasted trend for each seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of The report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Key Findings

In 2020, the overall prevalent cases of Hemophilia B accessed to be around 10,739 in the 7MM, which are expected to grow during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted Hemophilia B epidemiology [segmented as Total diagnosed Prevalent Pool of Hemophilia B, Severity-specific Prevalent Pool of Hemophilia B, Prevalent population of Hemophilia B with or without Inhibitors and Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia B] in the 7MM, covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom), and Japan from 2020 to 2030.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Hemophilia B

3. Epidemiology an d Market Methodology

4. Hemophilia B: Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Classification of Hemophilia

4.2. Sign and Symptoms of Hemophilia B

4.3. The severity of Hemophilia B

4.4. Risk factors and causes of Hemophilia B

4.5. Pathophysiology

4.6. Genetics of Hemophilia B

4.7. Hemophilia and Inhibitors

4.8. Diagnosis

4.9. Diagnostic Algorithm

4.10. Differential diagnosis of Hemophilia B

4.11. Diagnostic Guidelines for Emergency Department Management of Individuals with Hemophilia and Other Bleeding Disorders

4.12. World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) Guidelines for Diagnosis of Hemophilia

5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

5.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

5.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

5.3.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Hemophilia B in the 7MM

5.3.2. Severity- Specific Prevalent Population of Hemophilia B in the 7MM

5.3.3. Prevalent population of Hemophilia B with or without Inhibitors the 7MM

5.3.4. Treated Prevalent Population of Hemophilia B in the 7MM

5.4. United States Epidemiology

5.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

5.6. Germany Epidemiology

5.7. France Epidemiology

5.8. Italy Epidemiology

5.9. Spain Epidemiology

5.10. United Kingdom Epidemiology

5.11. Japan Epidemiology

6. Appendix

