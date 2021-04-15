Gold Mountain Mining Corp: Gold Mountain Announces OTCQB Listing and DTC Eligibility

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Gold Mountain Mining (TSXV:GMTN)(FSE:5XFA)(OTCQB:GMTNF) ("Gold Mountain" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that after successfully completing the application process it has been approved by FINRA for quotation in the U.S. The Company's common shares began being quoted on the OTCQB today, April 15, 2021, at the opening of the market under the stock symbol "GMTNF" and will remain listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "GMTN." The Company has also completed the application process for the OTC Market and for eligibility with the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

Kevin Smith, Gold Mountain's CEO, commented, "Being quoted on the OTCQB will enhance our visibility and make the Company accessible to a broader range of U.S. investors. The quotation on the OTCQB is expected to increase liquidity by providing current and potential investors with a transparent and easily accessible trading platform where they can find Real-Time quotes and market information."

Shareholders of existing Gold Mountain shares, previously quoted on the OTC® Pink Open Market, will now be quoted on the OTCQB without any further action required.

The OTCQB Venture is the premier marketplace for companies that are committed to providing a high-quality trading and information experience for their U.S. investors. Qualifying for approval to trade on the OTCQB requires a Company to be current on disclosure obligations, to pass a minimum bid price test, and to provide an annual company verification and management certification process. The OTCQB quality standards create a solid baseline of transparency, as well as the technology to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Gold Mountain Mining

Gold Mountain is a British Columbia based gold and silver exploration and development company focused on resource expansion at the Elk Gold Project, a past-producing mine located 57 KM from Merritt in South Central British Columbia. Additional information is available at www.sedar.com or on the Company's new website at www.gold-mountain.ca.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward- looking statements include statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward looking statements in the press release include but are not limited to: any enhancement in visibility or increase in liquidity resulting from the OTCQB quotation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; the price of gold; and the results of current exploration. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Gold Mountain disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. For a comprehensive overview of all risks that may impact the Company, please see the Filing Statement filed on Gold Mountain's SEDAR profile on December 15, 2020.

