AltiGen Communications, Inc.: Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Thursday, April 22, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call.When: Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Who: Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance.

How: Dial (877) 407-8031 (domestic) or (201) 689-8031 (international) to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through May 22, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #40916. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.

Altigen Communications Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider, delivering fully managed Cloud-based Unified Communications services based on the Microsoft platform. Our SIP trunk services, enterprise customer engagement and innovative cloud contact center solutions seamlessly integrate with Microsoft Teams to enhance and extend the business communications capabilities for our customers. Altigen's solutions are designed for high reliability, ease of use, seamless integration into Microsoft technologies, all delivered as fully managed cloud services. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

www.altigen.com

SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640639/Altigen-Communications-Inc-to-Announce-Second-Quarter-Fiscal-Year-2021-Results