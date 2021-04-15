Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - Gourmet Provisions International Corporation (OTC Pink: GMPR), a growing and diversified food line company, today made the exciting announcement that they have officially lowered the Authorized Common Shares from 3 Billion to 275 Million. This innovative company in the food tech industry, who is expanding with multiple acquisitions and partnerships, filed the corporate action with the State of Delaware on Monday, February the 1st, received the file-stamped document from Delaware and filed the substantial lowering of authorized shares with Pacific Stock Transfer shortly thereafter.

GMPR is happy to announce that all of the final steps for the lowered authorized have been completed and have been confirmed by Pacific Stock Transfer. GMPR expects the Over The Counter (OTC) Market to reflect the lowered authorized shares in the upcoming days.

Gourmet Provisions International Corporation is a leader in the food tech industry with a unique vision which has driven their innovative and creative structuring. Lowering their authorized shares will make them more shareholder-friendly and will help to create the growth to further this unique vision. Through targeted partnerships and acquisitions, they will continue to grow, having a more significant impact on the food tech industry.

James Vowler, President and CEO of Gourmet Provisions International Corp. stated, "We are very excited to lower the authorized shares to a much more shareholder-friendly and growth-inducing share structure. We are restructuring and positioning the company and expect to make some huge news this year, including signed lock-up agreements from our current noteholders."

About Gourmet Provisions International Corporation:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp. began with several pizza shops and has expanded and diversified through targeted acquisitions and partnerships to include other diversified food lines. In October of 2017, they brought on Jack Brewer, Brewer Media & Entertainment Group, as GMPR's Brand Ambassador. Brewer Media Group was brought on to help build all aspects of the many Gourmet brands, with a primary focus on increasing GMPR's online and retail sales while enhancing their social media presence and overall content, creating public persona and awareness, pursuing acquisition opportunities and much more. The company currently has four wholly owned subsidiaries, Jose Madrid Salsa, Pizza Fusion, Unique Tap House, and PopsyCakes, and has a licensing agreement with Christopher Street Products.

GMPR Associated Website/Social Media Sites:

Gourmet Provisions International Corp: http://www.GourmetProvisionsInternational.com

Twitter: @GourmetProvInt

Instagram: instagram.com/gourmet_provisions_int

For Gourmet Provisions International Corp. Investor Relations, contact:

James C. Vowler

Gourmet Provisions International Corp

724-600-4720 Direct, 412-559-7908 Cell

InvestorInformation@UniqueFoods.Co

Safe Harbor Act: This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward- looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions. There are no financials in this press release, so this is not needed and undermines the release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/80575.