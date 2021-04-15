Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - Potloc, Inc., the pioneer in leveraging the reach and precision of social media targeting for improving the quality of consumer research data, today announced that it has appointed Brian Murphy as Director of Acquisition Operations and Alexandre Valladon as Director of Acquisition R&D efforts. The two join the Company to further develop and expand the Potloc research solution for a global customer base. The Company, which is rapidly growing and hiring in both Europe and North America, offers a social media-based research solution that enables unprecedented precision and targeting of hard-to-reach audiences for high quality insights and data. Separately the Company also announced it has ranked #29 in the 2021 Best Workplaces in Canada awards program (see attached news release).

Potloc adds search marketing experts to expanding acquisition team to continually evolve it's niche surveying capabilities.

Potloc surveys yield more accurate results in less time by using both the targeting and ease of response inherent to social media.

Accessing large scale respondents on social networks is a key strength of Potloc and a process the Company is continually refining and improving for efficiency and to extract quality insight.

About Potloc

Potloc is a tech-enabled consumer research company that conducts survey sampling through social networks. With its sampling technology, Potloc can reach any niche audiences or geo-targeted survey respondents to provide businesses and organizations with valuable insights. Leading brands and top consulting firms worldwide leverage this sampling approach to acquire respondents, understand their consumer base, and solve strategic challenges. Headquartered in Montreal and founded in 2014, Potloc has global offices in North America and Europe. Check us out at www.potloc.com.



Contacts:

Mike Sottak

+1 650-248-9597

mike@wiredislandpr.com

Reinaldo Calcaño

+1 514-803-9437

press@potloc.com

