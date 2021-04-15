EQ Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2020 Financial Results

Data revenue increases 143% compared to the same period a year ago

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) ("EQ Works" or the "Company"), a leader in geospatial data and artificial intelligence driven software, announced its financial results today for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Revenue for the year increased to $10.4 million, an improvement of 16% from the $9.0 million recorded in the previous year. Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $3.6 million, an increase of 27% from the same period a year ago and an increase of 28% over the third quarter of 2020. Data revenue also increased by 95% annually to $2.5 million, and by 143% compared to the same period a year ago, as the number and size of data engagements increased over the course of the year. The adjusted EBITDA loss for the quarter was approximately $0.1 million, consistent with the third quarter of 2020 and the previous year, as the Company continued to invest in infrastructure, unique data assets and its proprietary geospatial platforms.

"We are very pleased with our results for 2020 and especially with the resilience of our data business during what was a very difficult year" said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and CEO of EQ Works. "Our platforms are designed to help businesses understand consumer behavior and make better strategic decisions. As we have seen over the last 12 months, data is becoming an essential component of every business decision and our ability to provide unique solutions continues to gain momentum."

Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2020

Increased annual revenue by 16% year over year;

Increased quarterly revenue by 27% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019;

Increased data revenue by 143% compared to the same period last year and by 95% for the fiscal year 2020;

7th consecutive quarter of growth in data revenue;

Acquired Juice Mobile to further strengthen EQ's data assets and marketing relationships;

Cash balance at the end of the year was $3.2 million with positive net working capital of $2.6 million;

Increased its operating line of credit with one of Canada's major banks to $1.6 million; and

Subsequent to the end of the year, the Company completed an equity financing for an additional $11.5 million.

The Company continued to show growth from its data division. A continued focus on driving business results from data, analytics, artificial intelligence, predictive modelling and machine learning has continued to generate interest and demand for the Company's products.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

EQ Works measures the success of the Company's strategies and performance based on Adjusted EBITDA, which is outlined and reconciled with net income (loss) in the section entitled "Reconciliation of Net Loss for the period to Adjusted EBITDA" in the MD&A. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) from operations before: (a) depreciation of property and equipment and amortization of intangible assets, (b) share-based payments, (c) finance income and costs, net, and (d) depreciation of right-of-use assets (e) additional contingent consideration (f) transaction costs of acquisition (g) impairment of goodwill and intangible assets. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of the Company's operating performance because it provides information on the Company's ability to provide operating cash flows for working capital requirements, capital expenditures, and potential acquisitions. The Company also believes that analysts and investors use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in its industry.

The non-IFRS financial measure is used in addition to, and in conjunction with, results presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of IFRS financial measures. Management strongly encourages investors to review the Company's consolidated financial statements in their entirety and to not rely on any single financial measure. Because non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-IFRS financial measures having the same or similar names. In addition, the Company expects to continue to incur expenses similar to the non-IFRS adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from the Company's non-IFRS measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent, or non-recurring.

The table below reconciles net loss from operations and Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented:

Adjusted EBITDA for three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net loss (1,199 ) (760 ) (3,427 ) (1,914 ) Add: Finance costs, net 114 218 496 532 Depreciation of property and equipment 18 14 71 54 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 18 (51 ) 70 76 Amortization of intangible asset 75 11 228 44 Transaction costs of acquisition 9 - 32 - Share-based payments 268 68 678 155 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 655 - 655 - Additional contingent consideration (85 ) 406 (85 ) 406 Adjusted EBITDA (127 ) (94 ) (1,282 ) (647 )



About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company's proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements". All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the Company's future financial position and results of operations, strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets, and any statements preceded by, followed by or that include the words "believe", "expect", "aim", "intend", "plan", "continue", "will", "may", "would", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "predict", "project", "seek", "should" or similar expressions, or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially include, but are not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the Company's MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2020. Management provides forward-looking statements because it believes they provide useful information to investors when considering their investment objectives but cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Company. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

EQ Inc.

Peter Kanniah, Chief Financial Officer

416-260-4326

1235 Bay Street, Suite 401 | Toronto, Ontario | M5R 3K4

www.eqworks.com

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

416-479-9547

press@eqworks.com

EQ Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 3,209 $ 3,691 Accounts receivable 4,572 2,060 Other current assets 197 197 7,978 5,948 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 102 102 Right-of-use asset 76 146 Intangible asset 1,096 537 Goodwill 732 535 2,006 1,320 Total assets $ 9,984 $ 7,268 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency) Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 2,908 $ 1,705 Lease liability 132 70 Loans and borrowings 1,989 - Contract liabilities 86 24 Earn-out 222 256 5,337 2,055 Non-current liabilities: Lease liability 18 88 Loans and borrowings 80 1,603 98 1,691 Shareholders' equity 4,549 3,522 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,984 $ 7,268



EQ Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 Revenue $ 10,421 $ 8,965 Expenses: Publishing costs 5,698 5,015 Employee compensation and benefits 4,622 3,026 Other operating costs 2,061 1,726 Depreciation of property and equipment 71 54 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 70 76 Amortization of intangible assets 228 - Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 655 44 13,405 9,941 Loss from operations (2,984 ) (976 ) Transaction costs of acquisition (32 ) - Additional contingent consideration 85 (406 ) Finance income 42 3 Finance costs (538 ) (535 ) Net loss before income taxes (3,427 ) (1,914 ) Total comprehensive loss (3,427 ) (1,914 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted (0.06 ) (0.04 )



EQ Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019

2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss (3,427 ) (1,914 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows from operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 71 54 Depreciation of right-of-use asset 70 76 Amortization of intangible assets 228 44 Share-based payments 678 155 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) (4 ) 19 Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets 655 - Transaction costs of acquisition 32 - Additional contingent consideration (85 ) 406 Finance cost, net 529 533 Change in non-cash operating working capital (1,492 ) (417 ) Net cash used in operating activities (2,745 ) (1,044 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Loans and borrowings 80 - Repayment of obligations under property lease (17 ) (184 ) Issuance of promissory notes - 183 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 3,658 280 Proceeds from private placement - 5,180 Share issuance costs - (68 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 118 3 Interest paid (4 ) (246 ) Net cash from financing activities 3,835 5,148 Cash flows from investing activities: Interest income received 8 2 Acquisition (850 ) 169 Transaction costs of acquisition (32 ) - Earn-out payout (59 ) (744 ) Purchases of property and equipment (68 ) (30 ) Addition of intangible asset (575 ) (375 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,576 ) (978 ) Increase (decrease) in cash (486 ) 3,126 Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency 4 (19 ) Cash, beginning of year 3,691 584 Cash, end of year $ 3,209 $ 3,691



SOURCE: EQ Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/640601/EQ-Inc-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-ended-December-31-2020-Financial-Results