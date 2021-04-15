Graycliff Exploration Ltd.: Graycliff Exploration Fully Funded Through to 2022 with Completion of $2.4 Million Private Placement

Not for Dissemination in the United States of America

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Graycliff Exploration Limited (the "Company" or "Graycliff") (CSE:GRAY)(OTCQB:GRYCF)(FSE:GE0) is pleased to report the completion of a non-brokered private placement offering of 1,246,333 non-flow-through units (the "NFT Unit") at $0.75 per NFT Unit and 1,875,000 flow-through shares ("FT Share") at a price of $0.80 per FT Share of the Company (the "Financing") for gross proceeds of $2,434,750.

Each NFT Unit consists of one common share which is not a "flow-through" share and one-half purchase warrant ("NFT Warrant"). Each whole NFT Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a "flow-through" share at a price of $1.00 for two years from the closing.

"We are pleased to report that, with the completion of this private placement, we are now fully funded through to 2022 and will extend our exploration drilling at Shakespeare to phase 3. Presently, we are well into our phase 2 drilling with the completion of 11 holes and expect to start releasing assay results later this quarter," Stated James Macintosh, President, and CEO. "We would like to welcome all of our new investors and extend our gratitude for the support from both existing and new shareholders. We look forward to continuing to de-risk Shakespeare."

Graycliff intends to use the net proceeds from the Financing to continue the exploration program at the Company's Shakespeare Project in Ontario, Canada.

The Company paid finder's fee commissions of $167,808 cash and issued 214,993 finder's warrants on the Financing. Each finder's warrant has a strike price of $0.75 per share and an expiry two years from the closing.

The Company also provides comments regarding the recent trading activity. Graycliff's Management is unaware of any material change in the Company that would account for the recent market volatility.

About Graycliff Exploration Limited

Graycliff Exploration is a mineral exploration company focused on its 945 hectares of prospective ground, located roughly 80 kilometres west of Sudbury on the prolific Canadian Shield. The Company's Shakespeare Project consists of one crown patented lease, two crown leases and 40 claims on a property associated with the historic Shakespeare Gold Mine, which operated from 1903 to 1907.

For more information, contact investor relations at investors@graycliffexploration.com.

