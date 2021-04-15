EQS Group-Ad-hoc: IGEA Pharma N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

IGEA to secure convertible bond commitment with Negma Group



15-Apr-2021 / 23:34 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 18 KR

IGEA to secure convertible bond commitment with Negma Group

Hoofddorp, the Netherlands, 15 April 2021. IGEA Pharma N.V. (SIX: IGPH) today announced the signing of a two-year convertible bond commitment with UAE-based Negma Group.

The deal will make available up to EUR 2 million, already extendable up to EUR 10 million once the business with Blue Sky Natural Resources LTD will be combined, for IGEA to use at its discretion, subject to terms, in its pursuit to have the industrial activities on cannabidiol and other vegetable matrices extracts started within the second half of 2021 as well as to immediately boost all efforts to establish and strengthen market acceptance and position for its early-stage combined portfolio of health prevention, nutraceutical, pharma, and cosmeceutical solutions.

Through the convertible bond, structured in tranches then convertible with a one-digit discount on the stock market price, the Company expect to issue within the next coming two-years between 5 and 25 million new shares.

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO of IGEA "This commitment will allow us to definitively improve our commercial efforts and achieve all our medium-term objectives of the two combined businesses. "

Rodolfo Galbiati, Fund Manager of Negma Group "At Negma we are always looking for the greatest opportunities in the market and we are glad the management chose us to fund IGEA in these important steps. The merger with Blue Sky Resources will create one of the most important players in the CBD sector in Europe and we will provide the necessary capital to expand and consolidate the company in the next years."

About Negma

Negma Group is a specialist financing institution that provides publicly listed companies with the funding required to develop and grow their business. Negma works with companies that meet established and transparent criteria to provide them with structured debt and equity products that meet their specific needs and constraints. Its positioning and the scale achieved allows Negma to offer industry leading terms.

About IGEA

IGEA Pharma N.V. focuses on health-tech and med-tech products and devices. Health-tech products are exclusively preventative. IGEA commercializes an Alzheimer's prevention set (which includes 'Alz1', an at-home lab test kit to measure non-bound copper in the blood and a natural dietary supplement branded 'Alz1 Tab' designed to reduce blood heavy metals content) and expects to integrate the non-bound copper detection-based pipeline with a diabetes type II prevention set in 2021. Non-bound copper is an expected Alzheimer's and diabetes type II associated biomarker. Controlling non-bound copper can contribute to reduce the risk of Alzheimer's and diabetes type II. IGEA furthermore commercializes a COVID19 rapid test for the detection of IgM and IgG SARSCoV-2 related antibodies. Med-tech products focuses on selected solutions and specialties, among which dry aerosol generators for air and inanimate environmental surfaces sanitization and sterilization and air purification devices.

IGEA is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker IGPH) and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands. Find out more at www.igeapharma.nl

Contacts

Vincenzo Moccia, CEO, +39 340 583 09 33, moccia@igeapharma.com

Disclaimer

This document constitutes neither an offer to buy nor to subscribe securities and neither this document nor any part of it should form the basis of any investment decision in IGEA. The information contained in this press release has been carefully prepared. However, IGEA bears and assumes no liability of whatever kind for the correctness and completeness of the information provided herein. IGEA does not assume an obligation of whatever kind to update or correct information contained in this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or for other reasons. This publication may contain specific forward-looking statements and assessments or intentions concerning IGEA and its business. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of IGEA and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. Against the background of these uncertainties, readers should not rely on forward-looking statements. IGEA assumes no responsibility to update forward looking statements or to adapt them to future events or developments, except as may be required by law.