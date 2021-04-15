Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - C3 Metals Inc. (TSXV: CCCM) (the "Company") announces that it has granted in accordance with the Company's stock option plan an aggregate of 1,000,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to an officer and a consultant. All of the options granted are exercisable at $0.17 for a period of five years, with 500,000 options vesting immediately and 500,000 options vesting 12 months from the date of the grant.

ABOUT C3 METALS INC.

C3 Metals Inc. is a junior minerals exploration company focused on creating substantive value for its shareholders through the discovery and development of large copper and gold deposits. The Company's flagship project is the 5,700-hectare Jasperoide high-grade copper-gold skarn and porphyry system located in the prolific Andahuaylas-Yauri Porphyry-Skarn belt of southern Peru. Mineralization at Jasperoide is hosted in a similar geological setting to the nearby major mining operations at Las Bambas (MMG), Constancia (Hudbay) and Antapaccay (Glencore). C3 Metals also holds a 100% interest in five licenses covering 207 km2 of highly prospective copper-gold terrain in Jamaica, a 100% interest in two porphyry copper-gold properties, with one under option to Tocvan Ventures, covering 304 km2 within the Cascade Magmatic Arc in southwestern British Columbia and a 100% interest in the 46 km2 Stewart Brook gold project in the Meguma gold belt of Nova Scotia.

