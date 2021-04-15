Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2021) - Axion Ventures Inc. (TSXV: AXV) (OTC Pink: AXNVF) ("Axion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders which was held earlier today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

All matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular were approved at the Meeting. In addition, the management nominees named in the Company's Information Circular received over 129 million votes in their favour out of a total of 163 million shares voted. Accordingly, the directors of the Company are:

Yasuyo Yamazaki

Kunio Hamada

Robert Adams

Mana Prapakamol

Stephen Willey, and

Grant Kim.

The Company wishes to thank its shareholders for their participation and continued support.

