Unique Fabricating, Inc.: Unique Fabricating to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference Call on April 20

AUBURN HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 15, 2021 / Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB), a leader in engineering and manufacturing multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness management and air/water sealing applications for the transportation, appliance, medical and consumer markets, today announced that has filed its 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K, within the required extension period granted as part of its filing of Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2021, as well as amended Quarterly Reports on Form 10-QA for the periods ended March 31, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

Doug Cain, Unique Fabricating's President and Chief Executive Officer and Brian Loftus Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and live webcast to review the annual results and provide a corporate update on Tuesday April 20, 2021 at 4:15pm ET. To access the call, please dial 877-407-8133 (toll free) or 201-689-8040 and if requested, reference conference ID 40894. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of Unique Fabricating's web site at http://ir.uniquefab.com/.

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website for at least 90 days. A telephonic replay of the conference call will also be available from 7 p.m. ET on April 20, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 4, 2021 by dialing 877-481-4010 (United States) or 919-882-2331 (international) and using the passcode 40894.

About Unique Fabricating, Inc.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE American:UFAB) engineers and manufactures components for customers in the transportation, appliance, medical, and consumer markets. The Company's solutions are comprised of multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components and utilized in noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Unique leverages proprietary manufacturing processes, including die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding to manufacture a wide range of products including air management products, heating ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), seals, engine covers, fender stuffers, air ducts, acoustical insulation, door water shields, gas tank pads, light gaskets, topper pads, mirror gaskets, glove box liners, personal protection equipment, and packaging. The Company is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. For more information, visit http://www.uniquefab.com/.

